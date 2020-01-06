Japanese Residence Has Windows Only to Show Off the Maserati GranTurismo Inside

It’s understandable to want to show off your gorgeous car, especially if said car is a Maserati GranTurismo. One couple from Japan can do that at all times of day and night, commissioning a design studio to build a house around the car.
This may sound silly, but nothing is silly when you have enough money and, more importantly, good taste to pull it off. So, as a result, there’s a geometric white residence in the Japanese province of Kagaw, fitted with expansive glazing only for the purpose of showing off the car inside. In other words, this is a house built around a Maserati, and it looks so much better than you probably expect.
The idea for the 3-person residence, the brainchild of Tokyo-based studio FujiwaraMuro Architects, is to create a house that offers privacy and a sense of protection, highlights the work of art that is a Maserati, and does both of these without compromising on comfort, design or access to natural light.
It’s a paradox that actually works: despite the fact that it has expansive windows only around the Maserati and is otherwise surrounded by a very thin strip of glass, the residence is basked in natural light. The design studio says it allowed “overhead voids in the center and the four corners” to welcome natural light by adding windows there, as well.
However, the highlight is the Maserati, which is enclosed in glass from all sides. The couple who commissioned the project wanted their guests to be able to see the car both from outside and inside. Way to may you feel bad about your dark, crammed garage, right?
The entire house is painted in glossy white, which, coincidence or not, matches the car. Boasting a total of 204 square meters, the footprint of the building is reduced through geometry. In other words, it’s shaped like a cube. This adds to the minimalist, clean and airy aesthetic, while creating an elegant, comfortable space.
If the strange shape of the building doesn’t work to impress guests, the ability to chill in the living room while gawking at the GranTurismo will probably do the trick.
