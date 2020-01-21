Maserati Introduces Edizione Ribelle, GT Sport Package for U.S. Models

Here’s Why the Queen Has a Labrador Mascot on the Hood of Her Range Rover

The year 2020 is a busy one for Maserati by Maserati standards. The biggest news is the introduction of a mid-engine supercar , but until then, a selection of special editions will have to make do. 23 photos



The GT Sport Package is compatible with three versions of the Ghibli (entry-level model, the S, and S Q4), two of the Levante (entry-level and S), and two of the Quattroporte (the S and S Q4). If you were wondering which is the most powerful of the lot, that would be the S and S Q4 thanks to a twin-turbo V6 engine that packs 424 ponies from 3.0 liters.



Edizione Ribelle is the name of a limited series of 225 cars, consisting of the Ghibli S Q4 (100 units), Levante S (100), and Quattroporte S Q4 (25). Ribelle means rebel in Italian, and as the name implies, these cars are meant to stand out from the crowd with distinctive features.



The black exterior comes with the Nerissimo Package, the 20-inch Dark Wheels are contrasting nicely with red brake calipers, and the two-tone interior combines red and black for maximum visual effect. Carbon-fiber trim, a special plaque, soft-close doors, and trident-stitched headrests are a few other highlights, along with the Harman Kardon audio system.



Safety hasn't been forgotten either. Maserati offers the driver assistance package as standard, which means that you're treated to forward collision warning plus, active blind spot assist, surround-view camera, and all that jazz. For added comfort, the Edizione Ribelle sweetens the deal with a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats.

