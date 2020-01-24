2021 Cadillac Escalade Sneaks Up on Spike Lee, Ready for Reveal

In the world of Cadillacs, there’s no greater name than the Escalade. Introduced in 2008, the nameplate has for years been the definition of luxury SUV on the American market. And come February 4, a new generation, the fifth, will be unveiled.
Befitting a car that has been featured in countless films, the new Escalade will be introduced to the public by means of a short film shot under the direction of Spike Lee. The films is called Anthem and it is supposed to capture “the presence, innovation and movement of the next-generation Escalade.”
“As one of the greatest storytellers and most creative filmmakers of his time, Spike Lee’s unique perspective is the perfect conduit for sharing the passion and spirit of the 2021 Escalade,” said in a statement Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “It is an icon reimagined.”
One of the main stars of the film will of course be the huge screen envisioned by Cadillac for the Escalade. Measuring 38 inches in diagonal (that’s nearly 1 meter), it will be the industry’s first curved OLED display.
Of course, we already knew the 2021 Escalade will be fitted with such a hardware, but we still can’t wrap our heads around the fact that a car will be offering “twice the pixel density of a 4K television” on a screen this size.
There will probably be many more innovative and possibly even revolutionary technologies embedded in the new Escalade, but for now the carmaker is keeping its mouth shut.
What we already know is that the full-size SUV will come with independent suspension, a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, and a 10-speed automatic to send the powerplant’s power to the ground.
The Escalade is one of the most important nameplates for a brand that is in the middle of an effort to reinvent itself. Since its introduction, it sold over 800,000 units in the U.S., making it segment leader for most of its life.
