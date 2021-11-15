Sleeper 1951 Chevrolet 3100 Dirty Bird Races with a Bird Nest in Its Roof

There are few things as alluring in today’s world as seeing a beat-up machine making a mess out of shiny, newer, and assumingly more potent rides on the race tracks. And the 1951 Chevrolet 3100 we have here is no stranger to doing that.
The famed Advance-Design machines need little introduction, but it never hurts to reminisce a bit about what the line was all about. We’re talking about Chevy’s first major truck design in the years following the Second World War, a breed that was born in 1947 and kept going well until 1955, when the Task Force Series came along and knocked it out of production.
The Advance-Design comprised all the trucks customers would need in the light and medium segment, from the half-ton 3100 to the 1-ton 3800. It’s the 3100 though that makes the rounds today on the collectors’ market, in either as close to stock as possible form or customized and modernized in incredible forms.
The one we have here comes from about halfway in the moniker’s life, 1951, and was not meant to be admired in a collection. It’s used to racing on the strip and elsewhere, and looking very unassuming when doing that.
The sleeper, known in the industry as the Dirty Bird, is described as a “rad race truck.” That means we get the overall appearance of one of those trucks you find abandoned in a field somewhere.
The first things that give it away as being more than meets the eye are the shiny 19-inch ESR wheels shod in their BFGoodrich tires. They kind of look out of place under the lowered body that wears the “true patina finish that was created by time alone,” as it was never repainted after body work conducted at an undisclosed time in its life.
As said, this is a truck used to taking on much shinier beasts, and it can do that thanks to the cammed LS1 5.7-liter engine sitting under the hood, ran through a 6-speed transmission, and breathing through a custom side-exit exhaust.
The engine and body are cradled on the original frame, but that too got significantly improved to handle the loads and stresses of drag racing. We now have things like a Mustang II suspension at the front and 4-link suspension at the rear, an 8.8 rear end with limited slip and 3.73 gears, and 4-wheel disc brakes with EBC pads.
Inside, the truck sports the usual complement of racing gear, including a roll cage, race seats, SFI harnesses, and other safety equipment
The Dirty Bird, whose name and logo were allegedly inspired by a bird nest in the roof of the truck that’s still there, is selling in January during the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, but we’re not told how much it is expected to fetch.
