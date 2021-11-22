Alfa Romeo to Recall 11,419 Units in the U.S. Over Fuel Line Sensor Housing Issue

Alfa Romeo has notified the NHTSA over an upcoming recall campaign that will happen in the U.S. and will be focused on the Stelvio and the Giulia. Certain units of both models are affected, and up to 11,419 owners will have to schedule an appointment with certified dealers.
As the manufacturer explained in the documents submitted to the NHTSA, there is a risk of a fuel leak that could lead to an engine stall, thus increasing the crash hazard. The same fuel leak would also increase the risk of a fire, but only if an ignition source were present.
The NHTSA campaign number that owners of 2020-2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Giulia owners must ask about is 21V878000. Once a service appointment is scheduled, dealer technicians will inspect and replace the fuel line sensor housing in the affected vehicles. The replacement will be done if necessary, and it will be free of charge for the owners.
All they have to do is call their dealers after they receive the notification letters. According to documents submitted to the NHTSA, these letters will be mailed starting January 1, 2022.
Owners residing in the U.S. can still contact FCA US representatives at the company's customer service hotline at 1-800-853-1403. The internal recall number for this issue is Y91, and it should be possible to check if a vehicle is affected just by providing the VIN.
The same issue has affected other models made by the Stellantis conglomerate, such as the Jeep Wrangler and several models from the Maserati range. It is unclear whether the same supplier was to blame in all those cases, or whether various suppliers are to blame.
Be sure to find out if your vehicle is the subject of a recall campaign and have it fixed as soon as possible if the answer is affirmative. We remind you that having your vehicle repaired through a recall is free, even if that vehicle is no longer covered by its factory warranty.
