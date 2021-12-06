Renault Retires the Kadjar Nameplate, Next Compact SUV Will Be Named Austral Instead

Renault retires the Kadjar nameplate, which did not go well with customers. The next compact SUV of the brand will be named Austral and will hit the markets in the spring of 2022.
Renault Kadjar was the compact SUV based on Nissan’s Qashqai/Rogue Sport CMF-C architecture that launched in 2015. The model was produced in both Europe (Spain) and China but did not prove to be very successful in the competitive compact SUV segment. According to Carsalesbase, around 565,000 units were sold in Europe in its entire career, while China accounted for another 73,500 cars. For some reason, Renault bosses think this is mainly the fault of its name, so off it went.
The next compact SUV from Renault will thus be named Austral, and it bears with it the high hopes the French carmaker has for the model. Renault’s executives cannot help looking over the fence and envy the success Peugeot enjoyed with its 3008 compact crossover. The lion’s SUV brought both fame and money to the marque, while Renault’s Kadjar barely stayed afloat.
That’s why Renault decided to start clean with their next SUV due in spring next year, at least when it comes to its naming. That’s because, as expected, Renault is well underway with its development, and the car is enduring the final tuning ordeals on various testing grounds across the globe. Marvelous opportunity for our photographs to snap tons of pictures with the prototypes.
Well, clean it is not because, as Renault also mentioned, the new Austral name chosen for the next French compact SUV was already trademarked in 2005. The name resonates well with European customers and “conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere” while also being easy to pronounce and international.
Also revealed with the name is the exact length of the future Renault Austral. This will be exactly 4.51 meters long and will be able to carry up to five passengers in perfect harmony. Sharing the underpinnings with the third-generation Nissan Qashqai/Rogue Sport, the Renault Austral will also have the well-known engine lineup, with the usual gasoline and electrified powertrains, both with manual and CVT transmission. Don’t expect a diesel, though.
Austral is expected to contribute to Renault’s success in the SUV segment. The French already enjoy a good foothold in the segment with Arkana coupé-SUV and have high hopes for the new Megane E-Tech electric compact, which was repositioned as a crossover.
The next compact SUV from Renault will thus be named Austral, and it bears with it the high hopes the French carmaker has for the model. Renault’s executives cannot help looking over the fence and envy the success Peugeot enjoyed with its 3008 compact crossover. The lion’s SUV brought both fame and money to the marque, while Renault’s Kadjar barely stayed afloat.
That’s why Renault decided to start clean with their next SUV due in spring next year, at least when it comes to its naming. That’s because, as expected, Renault is well underway with its development, and the car is enduring the final tuning ordeals on various testing grounds across the globe. Marvelous opportunity for our photographs to snap tons of pictures with the prototypes.
Well, clean it is not because, as Renault also mentioned, the new Austral name chosen for the next French compact SUV was already trademarked in 2005. The name resonates well with European customers and “conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere” while also being easy to pronounce and international.
Also revealed with the name is the exact length of the future Renault Austral. This will be exactly 4.51 meters long and will be able to carry up to five passengers in perfect harmony. Sharing the underpinnings with the third-generation Nissan Qashqai/Rogue Sport, the Renault Austral will also have the well-known engine lineup, with the usual gasoline and electrified powertrains, both with manual and CVT transmission. Don’t expect a diesel, though.
Austral is expected to contribute to Renault’s success in the SUV segment. The French already enjoy a good foothold in the segment with Arkana coupé-SUV and have high hopes for the new Megane E-Tech electric compact, which was repositioned as a crossover.