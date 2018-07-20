2019 Renault Kadjar Getting 140 and 160 HP 1.3-Liter Engines, 1.7 Diesel Rumored

The little Captur is already among the most popular crossovers in Europe, and Renault wants to give the bigger Kadjar a little nudge as well. A mid-life update is going to be shown at the Paris Motor Show this September.

The way we understand it, the 1.6 dCi with 130 HP will be discontinued, something that will affect other Renault models too, especially the Megane. We've had plenty of chances to glance at the 2019 Kadjar due to all the spy sightings, some of which have even taken place in Mercedes-Benz's hometown of Stuttgart. However, we could only speculate about the potential engine changes.Thankfully, the French magazine L'Argus has a nice scoop on the Kadjar's lineup. With emissions regulations changing in favor of gasoline powertrains, Renault wants a strong TCe offering.That's why the crossover is going to receive a 1401.3-liter turbo, probably replacing the 1.2-liter, and a 160 HP version as well, most likely replacing the 1.6 TCe 165. We don't expect substantial performance changes, but maybe fuel efficiency will be better.Both Daimler and Renault-Nissan threw everything at this new, smaller engine that's already powering the A-Class hatchback. It's got special cylinder coating and better thermal management, but it still won't be as frugal as a diesel.Speaking of which, the 1.5 dCi will be updated to the same 115 HP spec as in the 2019 Dacia Duster . What a shocker! But while everybody had that figured out, only the above-mentioned French source knows about a new diesel engine. Besides the 5 extra horsepower, the dCi is also going to have AdBlue.Remember when 1.7-liter diesel engines were around? Well, they are making a comeback, and the one in the facelifted crossover will make an impressive 150 horsepower. Many other Renaults will get it, but it probably won't be ready next year.The way we understand it, the 1.6 dCi with 130 HP will be discontinued, something that will affect other Renault models too, especially the Megane.