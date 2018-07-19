2019 Dacia Duster UK Review Says Renault Kadjar Is a Better Choice

The new Dacia Duster has just been launched in Britain as a 2019 model, and at £10,000, it’s still the cheapest SUV on the market today. But does that mean you should buy it?

11 photos



In his review of the new



That's a bit more money, but you are getting a much better crossover, he argues. We'll remind you that the Kadjar just won a comparison review against the



Perceived build quality is on the Kadjar's side. It's not a luxury vehicle by any means, but soft-touch materials and better cabin features are easy to spot. While we agree that the Renault is superior in many ways, we also feel like the Duster review was unfair in many ways.



For example, Mat says the car is slow to accelerate. But it's not like other crossovers are better in this regard, as most take about 10 seconds to reach 100km/h. And apparently, the steering in the Duster is as numb as your face after dentist anesthesia.



We'd object to that, but we're pretty sure at least one Dacia fan will do it for us in the comments section. Still, Mat does show that the Duster is good at off-roading and mentions the available AWD lock. You can only get AWD on the 130 horsepower 1.6-liter Kadjar, and that's way more expensive.



