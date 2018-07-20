Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

5 Toyota MR2 With Mazda MX-5 ND Front and GT-R Rear Is Epic

4 Pontiac GTO Hooptie vs. $200 Mazda Miata Tug of War Has Surprising Outcome

1 1965 Ford Mustang Replica Built on 1997 Mazda Miata Looks Deceiving

More on this:

2019 Mazda MX-5 Review Shows More Power Makes a Difference

There's no car guy out there who hasn't at least considered a Miata, and the 2019 model is even more tempting due to a more powerful 2-liter engine. 4 photos



The official rating of the



In the acceleration comparison, the reviewers were able to show how the new model is about a full second faster. If you want to be all geeky about it, the 2-liter now features pistons that are 27 grams lighter, 41g-lighter connecting rods, a throttle body from the 2.5-liter, low-inertia dual mass flywheel, larger valves and a new exhaust.



Beyond that, the new model year features a bunch of little changes, most of which don't matter. For example, the cup holder is easier to install. What does matter is the fact that the steering adjusts for reach, not just rake. Finally, taller people will be able to sit more comfortably!



Both the steering input and throttle response have been changed so little that only driving the cars together will reveal this. And unfortunately, Mazda still hasn't fitted Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to any of its cars.



It has, however, fitted a reversing camera to the MX-5, bot because it wanted to, but because the law demands it. They also installed a small display in the left cluster. This particular spec with red paint, black wheels, and black interior is getting a bit old, but it's also a safe bet if you're thinking of resale value.



How fresh is this review? Not only did we not expect to see it, but Mazda doesn't even know what this the 2019 MX-5 is supposed to cost in North America. Despite that, the guys at TheStraightPipes were also able to secure the older model year for a back-to-back comparison.The official rating of the 2019 MX-5 is 181-hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, which is 26 and 3 more than before, respectively. That alone would make the car faster, but they also raised the red line significantly, so you need to do less shifting.In the acceleration comparison, the reviewers were able to show how the new model is about a full second faster. If you want to be all geeky about it, the 2-liter now features pistons that are 27 grams lighter, 41g-lighter connecting rods, a throttle body from the 2.5-liter, low-inertia dual mass flywheel, larger valves and a new exhaust.Beyond that, the new model year features a bunch of little changes, most of which don't matter. For example, the cup holder is easier to install. What does matter is the fact that the steering adjusts for reach, not just rake. Finally, taller people will be able to sit more comfortably!Both the steering input and throttle response have been changed so little that only driving the cars together will reveal this. And unfortunately, Mazda still hasn't fitted Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to any of its cars.It has, however, fitted a reversing camera to the MX-5, bot because it wanted to, but because the law demands it. They also installed a small display in the left cluster. This particular spec with red paint, black wheels, and black interior is getting a bit old, but it's also a safe bet if you're thinking of resale value.