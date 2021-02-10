1988 Citroen 2CV Dolly With Low Miles Is Oddly Wonderful

4 Cute Citroen Ami in Custom Livery Has a Mission Bigger Than Its Tiny Footprint

If you want to get noticed at Cars & Coffee, don’t spend your hard-earned cash on an Italian supercar because a Lambo pales in comparison to the oddly wonderful 2CV. One of the quirkiest cars ever produced en masse, the Deux Chevaux also happens to be the longest-produced Citroen of all time (1948 to 1990) and a proper commercial success (3.8 million units). 41 photos



Currently located in Portland, Oregon, chassis number 877293 is probably the best-preserved 2CV on American roads today. Offered with a 1966 title, although it’s a 1988 model, the French economy car has racked up approximately 85,900 kilometers to date, representing 53,400 miles.Offered on Cars & Bids with black protective film on the rear fenders and a bigger washer fluid reservoir, the car boasts a wiper interval control mechanism, 15-inch steelies, and a four-speed manual transmission that drives the front wheels. Don’t expect blistering performance, though, because the air-cooled 0.6-liter flat-twin cranks out merely 27 horsepower.Purchased by the seller at the beginning of 2021, the 2CV received fresh engine oil, a replacement fan belt, new tires on all four corners, and a replacement soft top. Offered with a Haynes repair manual, a copy of the owner’s manual, a cold-weather grille insert, and a spare bulb kit, this vehicle isn’t pristine despite the excellent condition of the paint and interior.In no particular order, the owner claims that scratches are present on the rear fenders, rear bumper, and wheels, the fuel gauge doesn’t work, the ignition switch is sticking, the passenger’s front turn signal bezel is cracked, the protective film on the passenger-side rear fender is peeling, and there are chips on the front end and passenger's rear door. Nevertheless, these flaws can easily be fixed, and patina improves the character of a classic car.Finished in Jaune Rialto and Rouge Delage, also known as beige and maroon, this 2CV is called the Dolly thanks to its two-tone color combination. Originally aimed at female buyers when it rolled out in 1985, the Dolly became the best-selling variant in markets such as the United Kingdom and Germany.

