2022 Citroen C3 Rendered With Sharp Styling, EV Under Development

When it came out in 2002, the C3 had a difficult job. Not only did it have to exceed the Saxo it replaced, but also compete on equal levels with other supeminis like the Volkswagen Polo and so forth. The first decade was arguably a success, after a few years of stagnation, the subcompact hatchback is back to its former glory.
Citroen sold 212,833 examples in the Old Continent last year, making the C3 the 13th best-selling nameplate in Europe after the Nissan Qashqai. However, the Double Chevron can do better. In this segment, the Renault Clio and Volkswagen Polo are the undisputed leaders with 319,136 and 256,259 units, respectively.
Citroen may have introduced the Aircross variant as a little crossover, but the hatchback body style needs a top-to-bottom redesign going forward. For 2022, the fourth generation will switch from the PF1 to the EMP1 vehicle architecture – also known as the Common Modular Platform – translating to full electrification.
Like the DS 3 Crossback, Peugeot 208, and Opel Corsa, the all-electric C3 will be treated to a 50-kWh battery and a couple of internal combustion engines. The main culprits are a 1.2-liter turbo three-cylinder and a compression-ignition 1.5-liter engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed auto from the Toyota-owned Aisin company.
Something that we clearly don’t know about the C3 is how it will look. Pixel artist Kleber Silva comes to the rescue, and the speculative rendering he posted on Behance would certainly give the French supermini a breath of freshness.
Citroen is likely to go down the funky styling route in order to differentiate the C3 from the more elegant 208. You know, a young customer-oriented design philosophy. Customization options should also be plentiful, from contrasting roofs to decal packages, colored trim for the dashboard, and all that jazz.
Codenamed SC21, the newcomer is expected to be launched in August 2021 based on various but unverified reports. The Aircross version, meanwhile, is internally referred to as SC24 and it’s supposed to roll out in October 2022 at the latest.
