Cute Citroen Ami in Custom Livery Has a Mission Bigger Than Its Tiny Footprint

Depending on who you ask, one of the latest models to come out of Citroen, the all-electric Citroen Ami, is either incredibly ugly or impossibly cute. Regardless of the answer, they’re about to take over Paris, with a mission bigger than their tiny footprint.
The Citroen Ami is a quadricycle, or microcar, unveiled earlier this year. As a quadricycle, in the EU, it can be driven on the road legally by anyone over 16 without a driver’s license, so it’s targeted mostly at youth who would otherwise opt for a standing scooter or even e-bike for personal mobility. The advantage of the Ami is that it carries two passengers and it has a roof, so it’s more comfortable than either option.
Orders for the Ami have opened online, but those who aren’t yet decided on whether this is a commitment they want to make, there’s the option of renting it. From the start, Citroen said that Ami vehicles would be part of the Free2Move ride-sharing fleet, so a few days ago, it launched the so-called “operation Ami <3 Paris.”
It sounds incredibly fancy, but it’s simple marketing. Of the 100+ Ami vehicles that will be used for ride-sharing starting mid-September, 20 have been given custom liveries inspired by the districts of Paris. This, Citroen explains, will speak to Parisians on a personal level and will likewise attract tourists – as few as they may be.
“Designed for the city and its inhabitants, Ami – 100% electric is characterized by a strong, colorful personality,” Citroen says. “Citroen relied on this personality to put forward 20 Ami with a unique design inspired by Parisians.”
Photos in the gallery attached, as well as the video at the bottom of the page, confirm that these microcars are, indeed, colorful. And cute, maybe.
The big mission Citroen has set for Ami is that of reconciling youth and ride-sharing or, in more general terms, inhabitants and cars. Given the current health crisis, ride-sharing has taken a huge hit. Since you can rent an Ami by the hour or for an entire day, this limits the number of people who come into contact with the car before you do. Each vehicle is sanitized after drop-off.
The Ami is a 2-seat tiny EV, with a 5.5 kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 70 km (43.5 miles) on a single charge. The 6 kW motor takes it to a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph), which makes it ideal for city use.
Orders for the Ami have opened online, but those who aren’t yet decided on whether this is a commitment they want to make, there’s the option of renting it. From the start, Citroen said that Ami vehicles would be part of the Free2Move ride-sharing fleet, so a few days ago, it launched the so-called “operation Ami <3 Paris.”
It sounds incredibly fancy, but it’s simple marketing. Of the 100+ Ami vehicles that will be used for ride-sharing starting mid-September, 20 have been given custom liveries inspired by the districts of Paris. This, Citroen explains, will speak to Parisians on a personal level and will likewise attract tourists – as few as they may be.
“Designed for the city and its inhabitants, Ami – 100% electric is characterized by a strong, colorful personality,” Citroen says. “Citroen relied on this personality to put forward 20 Ami with a unique design inspired by Parisians.”
Photos in the gallery attached, as well as the video at the bottom of the page, confirm that these microcars are, indeed, colorful. And cute, maybe.
The big mission Citroen has set for Ami is that of reconciling youth and ride-sharing or, in more general terms, inhabitants and cars. Given the current health crisis, ride-sharing has taken a huge hit. Since you can rent an Ami by the hour or for an entire day, this limits the number of people who come into contact with the car before you do. Each vehicle is sanitized after drop-off.
The Ami is a 2-seat tiny EV, with a 5.5 kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 70 km (43.5 miles) on a single charge. The 6 kW motor takes it to a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph), which makes it ideal for city use.