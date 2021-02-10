Bell UH-1H Helicopter Used by the U.S. in Vietnam Ready for Action Again

Bell’s UH-1H, also known as Huey, is one of the helicopters used by the United States Army in Vietnam operations. It quickly became one of the most common presence up in the air during other military conflicts as well.
The U.S. Army used Hueys for various operations, including command and control, air assault, and medevac after close encounters with the enemy.
And the UH-1H you’re looking at right here is one of the air machines that joined the Vietnam combat as part of the United States Army’s special forces.
With a documented military history in the Vietnam war, the Huey comes with 7,226 hours of AFTT. The people over at Northwest Helicopters, who are now trying to find a new owner for this little piece of history, claim the look has been specifically restored to the original paint and markings before it joined the combat.
It was used in military operations between 1968 and 1971, it seems, after which it was transferred to the Singapore Air Force until 2005, when it was officially retired.
It comes with a series of optional equipment, including armor seats, an 11 pax troop interior (which makes sense given it was used in Vietnam), a heater, glass windshields, map lights, and dual controls.
Historically, the UH-1H is an improved version of the UH-1D, being capable of carrying up to 13 troops thanks to an upgraded Lycoming T53-L-13B engine. For military operations, the helicopter could be further upgraded with additional equipment, including a landing light plus a pintle-mounted M134 7.62mm gun.
Needless to say, not only the Huey itself is a helicopter that so many people are drooling over in standard version, but with Vietnam history, this UH-1H seems to be much more than that. And best of all, you can be the one to fly it back home as long as you’re ready to pay $695,000 for it.
