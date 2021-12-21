Geely and Renault Could Join Forces on Hybrid Deal, Might Even Export Cars to the U.S.

2 The First Geely Premium EV Zeekr Rolls Off the Line in Ningbo China

According to reports, it would appear that Chinese automotive giant Geely and French carmaker Renault might soon announce a joint venture deal to produce Geely’s hybrid models in South Korea, while also possibly exporting cars duty-free to the United States. 6 photos



These new cars would ride on Geely’s so-called Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which the



Renault meanwhile will handle the design aspect, as well as sales and marketing for the new brand. From Geely’s perspective, this could also land them a production foothold in South Korea, plus access to Renault’s manufacturing facility, where the latter has been making cars for over 20 years through the Samsung Group unit.



One model Geely might want to produce at Renault’s plant in South Korea is the Lynk & Co 01 SUV , which is currently available as a plug-in hybrid, conventional hybrid and as a non-hybrid.



Here’s where the story becomes even more interesting though. One of the sources also stated that Geely could gain a “backdoor entry” in the U.S. market if this deal goes through, benefiting from South Korea’s free-trade agreement with the United States. As a result, they could export Lynk & Co models to the U.S.



