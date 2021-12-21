3 Renault Retires the Kadjar Nameplate, Next Compact SUV Will Be Named Austral Instead

2 Alpine A110 Sports Cars Ready to Serve and Protect With the French Police

1 Geely and Renault Could Join Forces on Hybrid Deal, Might Even Export Cars to the U.S.

More on this:

Renault Megane E-Tech Gets Aggressive Price in France, Undercuts VW ID.3

The Megane E-Tech is one of the most anticipated Renault models in years, being a direct competitor to the VW ID.3 and Stellantis’s Citroën e-C4 in Europe. 16 photos EV is a make-or-break venture for Renault, and already faces tough competition from other full-electric compact cars in Europe. This is why Renault spared no effort in making the Megane E-Tech a worthy contender, and this starts with the pricing policy in its home market, France.



The new Megane E-Tech prices revealed in France show an aggressive stance against its nemesis, the VW ID.3, with a starting price of 35,200 euros ($39,440) for the 130 PS (129 HP ) version with a 40 kWh battery. This figure falls to 29,200 euros ($33,000) when considering the eco bonus for electric vehicles sold in France. The price compares rather favorably with VW ID.3’s offering, which starts at 33,300 euros ($37,710) with the bonus. The German car has the benefit of a bigger battery though, at 58 kWh.



Next, we have the EV60 models, with an upgraded 60 kWh battery and a 218 PS (215 HP) electric motor, which start at 34,200 euros ($38,630) with the bonus included. For comparison, an ID.3 with the same battery capacity has a less powerful motor (204 PS/201HP) and a base price of 34,900 euros ($38,400).



The car is available in three trim levels, Equilibre, Techno, and Iconic, each of them available with either one of the two battery/motor combinations. Renault also proposes four chargers for customers to choose from, with standard charge offering AC charging only at 7 kW . Those wanting DC fast charging will have to cough up more money for Boost, Super, or Optimum charger options, each one offering a step up in power capabilities over the previous.



Renault’s current lineup sales figures lag behind the competition, but the The new compactis a make-or-break venture for Renault, and already faces tough competition from other full-electric compact cars in Europe. This is why Renault spared no effort in making the Megane E-Tech a worthy contender, and this starts with the pricing policy in its home market, France.The new Megane E-Tech prices revealed in France show an aggressive stance against its nemesis, the VW ID.3, with a starting price of 35,200 euros ($39,440) for the 130 PS (129) version with a 40battery. This figure falls to 29,200 euros ($33,000) when considering the eco bonus for electric vehicles sold in France. The price compares rather favorably with VW ID.3’s offering, which starts at 33,300 euros ($37,710) with the bonus. The German car has the benefit of a bigger battery though, at 58 kWh.Next, we have the EV60 models, with an upgraded 60 kWh battery and a 218 PS (215 HP) electric motor, which start at 34,200 euros ($38,630) with the bonus included. For comparison, an ID.3 with the same battery capacity has a less powerful motor (204 PS/201HP) and a base price of 34,900 euros ($38,400).The car is available in three trim levels, Equilibre, Techno, and Iconic, each of them available with either one of the two battery/motor combinations. Renault also proposes four chargers for customers to choose from, with standard charge offering AC charging only at 7. Those wanting DC fast charging will have to cough up more money for Boost, Super, or Optimum charger options, each one offering a step up in power capabilities over the previous.Renault’s current lineup sales figures lag behind the competition, but the Megane E-Tech is expected to turn around Renault’s fortune . The model helps CEO Luca de Meo’s push toward the higher-margin compact segment, but Renault will need to have a lot more in the pipeline to make a difference. For now, the current Megane will continue its career for a few more years with diesel, gasoline, and plug-in hybrid versions.