Renault Megane E-Tech Gets Aggressive Price in France, Undercuts VW ID.3

The Megane E-Tech is one of the most anticipated Renault models in years, being a direct competitor to the VW ID.3 and Stellantis’s Citroën e-C4 in Europe.
The new compact EV is a make-or-break venture for Renault, and already faces tough competition from other full-electric compact cars in Europe. This is why Renault spared no effort in making the Megane E-Tech a worthy contender, and this starts with the pricing policy in its home market, France.
The new Megane E-Tech prices revealed in France show an aggressive stance against its nemesis, the VW ID.3, with a starting price of 35,200 euros ($39,440) for the 130 PS (129 HP) version with a 40 kWh battery. This figure falls to 29,200 euros ($33,000) when considering the eco bonus for electric vehicles sold in France. The price compares rather favorably with VW ID.3’s offering, which starts at 33,300 euros ($37,710) with the bonus. The German car has the benefit of a bigger battery though, at 58 kWh.
Next, we have the EV60 models, with an upgraded 60 kWh battery and a 218 PS (215 HP) electric motor, which start at 34,200 euros ($38,630) with the bonus included. For comparison, an ID.3 with the same battery capacity has a less powerful motor (204 PS/201HP) and a base price of 34,900 euros ($38,400).
The car is available in three trim levels, Equilibre, Techno, and Iconic, each of them available with either one of the two battery/motor combinations. Renault also proposes four chargers for customers to choose from, with standard charge offering AC charging only at 7 kW. Those wanting DC fast charging will have to cough up more money for Boost, Super, or Optimum charger options, each one offering a step up in power capabilities over the previous.
Renault’s current lineup sales figures lag behind the competition, but the Megane E-Tech is expected to turn around Renault’s fortune. The model helps CEO Luca de Meo’s push toward the higher-margin compact segment, but Renault will need to have a lot more in the pipeline to make a difference. For now, the current Megane will continue its career for a few more years with diesel, gasoline, and plug-in hybrid versions.
