Crashed Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Rests in Peace on the Used Car Market

If we were you, we’d save ourselves the hassle of many sleepless nights and just What we can tell you, however, is that it is now searching for a new home on Copart . Listed as part of an upcoming lot, it is located in Trenton, NJ, and has only 1,249.5 miles (2,010 km) on the odometer. Still, it won’t add more under its belt in this condition, not with that ruined front end and likely damaged engine.Made six months ago and finished in black with white stripes, it is going to need a lot of tender loving care before it will drive on its own again. Besides the cosmetical surgery, replacing the deployed airbags, and either repairing and/or changing other things that are not visible in the pics accompanying the ad, the next owner will have to pay extra care to the structure too, as ‘frame damage’ is very much real.Provided that it can be brought back from the dead, the Mustang Shelby GT500 will put a huge smile on its owner’s face, with its ability to sprint from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in a supercar-rivaling 3 seconds. You’re looking at a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, without any modifications, courtesy of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that pushes out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque.If we were you, we’d save ourselves the hassle of many sleepless nights and just get a new one from the Dearborn automaker, unless you can buy it for cheap and possess the skills to resurrect it. A new one is accompanied by an MSRP of $72,900, before destination and dealer fees, and you can personalize it with the different colors, trims, and options available.