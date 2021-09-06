5 smart Uncovers Its First Crossover Concept Car at 2021 IAA, It Is a Bold Statement

2 BMW i Vision Circular Shows Company's Idea for the Recyclable Compact Car of 2040

More on this:

Live Pics: New Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Shows Crossover-Inspired Styling

In July 2021, the European Commission proposed a 100-percent reduction of emissions for light-duty vehicles by the year 2030. Considering that many countries have announced government-backed plans to ban the sale of new fossil-fuel cars, Renault is getting serious about electrification. 33 photos EV of the French automaker and the first electric vehicle underpinned by the CMF-EV platform co-developed with Nissan. Presented with much pomp and circumstance at the Munich Motor Show, the compact-sized hatchback features many crossover influences although Renault refers to it as a hatch.



This body style classification alone receives my stamp of approval because too many brands call their jacked-up hatchbacks utility vehicles. What’s more, Renault kept the exterior and interior sensible and exciting without getting over-the-top insane as Mercedes-Benz did with the



Rounded shoulder lines and sharp design traits up front give the Megane E-Tech Electric a visual identity of its own. The signature lighting up front and out back are tasteful as well, and the pop-out door handles up front are complemented by Alfa Romeo 147-like hidden handles for the rear doors.



Offered in six eye-catching paint colors and an optional contrasting finish for the roof at launch, the all-electric model is always connected to the Internet for automatic firmware updates over the air. It remains to be seen, however, if Renault and other automobile makers will follow in the footsteps of the phone industry with limited firmware and security updates.



Capable of hitting 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 7.4 seconds, the Megane E-Tech Electric offers up to 218 PS and 300 Nm (215 horsepower and 221 pound-feet) of torque for the range-topping drivetrain. The base model makes do with 130 metric ponies and 250 Nm (128 horsepower and 184 pound-feet), which is too shabby but not great either.



Prospective customers who don’t plan to hit the motorway too often will be more than happy with the 40- kWh battery, which is WLTP -rated 300 kilometers (186 miles). Those who are willing to try their luck on a road trip will have to recharge every 470 kilometers (292 miles) at most. Happily for them, the Megane E-Tech Electric promises to recover 300 kilometers (186 miles) of driving range in half an hour from a 130- kW station. The Megane E-Tech Electric is the first next-generationof the French automaker and the first electric vehicle underpinned by the CMF-EV platform co-developed with Nissan. Presented with much pomp and circumstance at the Munich Motor Show, the compact-sized hatchback features many crossover influences although Renault refers to it as a hatch.This body style classification alone receives my stamp of approval because too many brands call their jacked-up hatchbacks utility vehicles. What’s more, Renault kept the exterior and interior sensible and exciting without getting over-the-top insane as Mercedes-Benz did with the EQG Concept Rounded shoulder lines and sharp design traits up front give the Megane E-Tech Electric a visual identity of its own. The signature lighting up front and out back are tasteful as well, and the pop-out door handles up front are complemented by Alfa Romeo 147-like hidden handles for the rear doors.Offered in six eye-catching paint colors and an optional contrasting finish for the roof at launch, the all-electric model is always connected to the Internet for automatic firmware updates over the air. It remains to be seen, however, if Renault and other automobile makers will follow in the footsteps of the phone industry with limited firmware and security updates.Capable of hitting 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 7.4 seconds, the Megane E-Tech Electric offers up to 218 PS and 300 Nm (215 horsepower and 221 pound-feet) of torque for the range-topping drivetrain. The base model makes do with 130 metric ponies and 250 Nm (128 horsepower and 184 pound-feet), which is too shabby but not great either.Prospective customers who don’t plan to hit the motorway too often will be more than happy with the 40-battery, which is-rated 300 kilometers (186 miles). Those who are willing to try their luck on a road trip will have to recharge every 470 kilometers (292 miles) at most. Happily for them, the Megane E-Tech Electric promises to recover 300 kilometers (186 miles) of driving range in half an hour from a 130-station.