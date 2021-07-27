5 2020 Renault Megane RS Trophy-R Is a Race Car on Steroids For The Street

2 2021 Renault Megane Loses Gas and Diesel Engines in the UK, Gains PHEV Power

More on this:

2021 Renault Megane E-Tech Slapped With Sub-£30,000 Starting Price in the UK

The 2021 Renault Megane is no longer available with gasoline and diesel power in the United Kingdom, where the compact hatchback has officially launched with a plug-in hybrid assembly. 12 photos



Things such as the 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-inch TFT driver’s display, 7-inch infotainment system, EV mode button, ambient lighting, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition are some of the feature offered as standard in the base grade.



Those opting for the R.S. Line variant of the



Powering the Megane E-Tech is a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline unit and two electric motors, a main one that generates 66 PS (65 HP / 49 kW ) and a second one that serves as a high-voltage starter and generator.



The powertrain features the WLTP cycle, with CO2 emissions of 28 g/km.



With a maximum output of 160 PS (158 HP / 118 kW),



A 9.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that needs 4 hours and 15 minutes to be fully charged from empty at a domestic socket gives it a zero-emission range of 30 miles (48 km). The battery is covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile (160,934-km) warranty, whichever comes first. Officially named the Renault Megane E-Tech, the electrified model comes in two trim levels, the Iconic and R.S. Line, priced from £29,495 ($40,668) and £31,495 ($43,425) respectively.Things such as the 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-inch TFT driver’s display, 7-inch infotainment system,mode button, ambient lighting, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition are some of the feature offered as standard in the base grade.Those opting for the R.S. Line variant of the 2021 Megane E-Tech will get their hatchbacks with 17-inch alloy wheels, R.S. Line trim on both bumpers, R.S. leather-wrapped steering wheel, hands-free parking, advanced emergency braking, 9.3-inch touchscreen display, and several other items.Powering the Megane E-Tech is a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline unit and two electric motors, a main one that generates 66 PS (65/ 49) and a second one that serves as a high-voltage starter and generator.The powertrain features the same tech that debuted in the self-charging Clio and enables a fuel economy of up to 235.4 mpg UK (196 mpg US / 1.2 l/100 km) on thecycle, with CO2 emissions of 28 g/km.With a maximum output of 160 PS (158 HP / 118 kW), the Megane E-Tech needs 9.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and will keep going up to a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph).A 9.8lithium-ion battery that needs 4 hours and 15 minutes to be fully charged from empty at a domestic socket gives it a zero-emission range of 30 miles (48 km). The battery is covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile (160,934-km) warranty, whichever comes first.

load press release