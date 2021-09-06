BMW i Vision Circular Shows Company's Idea for the Recyclable Compact Car of 2040

BMW has prepared several concept vehicles for the 2021 IAA, which is held in Munich for the first time ever. One of the exhibits is called BMW I Vision Circular, and it is a concept vehicle that has not been showcased ever before. Let us walk you through its main idea and design.
The latest concept vehicle from BMW is designed by the BMW i Design Studio, and it is imagined for the year 2040.
It comes with 100 percent recyclable materials, including the battery pack. BMW designers had several mottos when they designed this exhibit, and they are RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE, and RE:CYCLE.
The designers have reinterpreted classic BMW icons for the front end and have turned the signature kidney grille into a digital surface that merges with the headlights. BMW thinks that digital design could bring an end to geometric variations in lights and bumpers to reduce the number of materials and tools required to build a car.
When observed from the side, the new concept vehicle comes with a new silhouette from BMW. It is a mono-volume (minivan), cab-forward design, as you can discern, and the proportions are unlike anything the German brand has shown until now.
At this point, we would like to point out that this is just a concept car and that it might not be turned into a production vehicle. Furthermore, some of the lines and ideas are shown might not reach any production BMW ever.
On the other hand, let us read between the lines a bit and underline a few aspects of this concept vehicle. First of all, it still has a steering wheel and pedals. That means that it is meant to be driven, which BMW i designers consider will still be a thing in 2040. Second, the passenger compartment has been completely redesigned, but it still has a conventional layout with two seats in the front and two seats in the back, while the exterior design looks aggressive.
It comes with 100 percent recyclable materials, including the battery pack. BMW designers had several mottos when they designed this exhibit, and they are RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE, and RE:CYCLE.
The designers have reinterpreted classic BMW icons for the front end and have turned the signature kidney grille into a digital surface that merges with the headlights. BMW thinks that digital design could bring an end to geometric variations in lights and bumpers to reduce the number of materials and tools required to build a car.
When observed from the side, the new concept vehicle comes with a new silhouette from BMW. It is a mono-volume (minivan), cab-forward design, as you can discern, and the proportions are unlike anything the German brand has shown until now.
At this point, we would like to point out that this is just a concept car and that it might not be turned into a production vehicle. Furthermore, some of the lines and ideas are shown might not reach any production BMW ever.
On the other hand, let us read between the lines a bit and underline a few aspects of this concept vehicle. First of all, it still has a steering wheel and pedals. That means that it is meant to be driven, which BMW i designers consider will still be a thing in 2040. Second, the passenger compartment has been completely redesigned, but it still has a conventional layout with two seats in the front and two seats in the back, while the exterior design looks aggressive.