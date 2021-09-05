smart Uncovers Its First Crossover Concept Car at 2021 IAA, It Is a Bold Statement

More on this:

1 UK’s smart EQ fortwo Racing Green Costs More Than a 2021 Ford Mustang in the US

2 Upcoming smart EV SUV Will Show the World What It Means to Be Really Clever

3 Mercedes-Benz and Geely Act Smart, Establish smart Europe GmbH

4 smart EQ “cross” Mini SUV Has Slim Chances of Helping the Brand’s Sales Figures

5 And Now smart Is Part Chinese