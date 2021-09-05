smart Uncovers Its First Crossover Concept Car at 2021 IAA, It Is a Bold Statement

Since May this year, when smart released the first sketches of its new concept car to debut in September, the engineering teams from Guangzhou and Munchen have developed the new SEA platform for a BEV.
smart makes a bold move and enters the urban crossover market, and the #1 Concept car is just a glimpse of its future products. Mercedes-Benz and Geely have joined forces for the new products. To emphasize that, Daniel Leskow - Vice President of smart global sales, opened the doors of the #1 concept from his office in Guangzhou in China.
The development teams from China and Germany worked around the clock to create the new concept vehicle, which shows where smart will go from now on. It has chosen the path of electric mobility. Thanks to Geely's expertise in that area, smart has a new platform named SEA and is the foundation for its new entry into the premium BEV range. Dirk Adelman, CEO of smart Europe, announced a 430 km (267 miles) range without telling too much about model's power or performance.
The smart #1 shows a new door opening concept via a dedicated app on the smartphone. When approaching the car, the door handles area is illuminated and, when activated, the doors open automatically. With front-hinged doors, rear-hinged rear doors, and no B-pillar, the #1 promises easy ingress and egress into and out of the car. There are already cars on the market that integrate this design into the doors, so it might become a reality.
Inside, the carmaker placed four individual seats and a completely flat floor for the rear passengers' area. At the front, a floating-type center console separates the driver from its side passengers. Like most new concept cars or premium vehicles, the #1 features an infotainment touchscreen display. For the smart #1 it is powered by the MBUX system, provided by Mercedes-Benz.
A new feature is the halo-roof, which is something new for the smart. The panoramic glass roof might also be used as a panel for a projection. If the sky is pitch black, you can have your own stars shown. Why not?
The development teams from China and Germany worked around the clock to create the new concept vehicle, which shows where smart will go from now on. It has chosen the path of electric mobility. Thanks to Geely's expertise in that area, smart has a new platform named SEA and is the foundation for its new entry into the premium BEV range. Dirk Adelman, CEO of smart Europe, announced a 430 km (267 miles) range without telling too much about model's power or performance.
The smart #1 shows a new door opening concept via a dedicated app on the smartphone. When approaching the car, the door handles area is illuminated and, when activated, the doors open automatically. With front-hinged doors, rear-hinged rear doors, and no B-pillar, the #1 promises easy ingress and egress into and out of the car. There are already cars on the market that integrate this design into the doors, so it might become a reality.
Inside, the carmaker placed four individual seats and a completely flat floor for the rear passengers' area. At the front, a floating-type center console separates the driver from its side passengers. Like most new concept cars or premium vehicles, the #1 features an infotainment touchscreen display. For the smart #1 it is powered by the MBUX system, provided by Mercedes-Benz.
A new feature is the halo-roof, which is something new for the smart. The panoramic glass roof might also be used as a panel for a projection. If the sky is pitch black, you can have your own stars shown. Why not?