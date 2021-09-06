Siemens Debuts Game-Changing Autonomous EV Charging System, With a Helpful Robot

Siemens is premiering several exciting developments at the IAA Mobility 2021, which happens to be held for the first time in Siemen’s hometown of Munich. From an autonomous charging system, to a new mobility venture, the tech giant is ready to take autonomous and electric mobility to the next level.
Electrification and autonomous mobility are, for sure, two of the leading trends in the automotive industry. Besides the economic implications, this also raises practical questions such as “who plugs in the charger for autonomous cars?”, or “how will drivers with disabilities have access to charging?”. Siemens is presenting for the first time, at IAA Mobility, the prototype of an autonomous charging system, designed as a solution to these types of problems.
The charging system will have an initial capacity of up to 300 kW and eventually go up to 1 MW, which would enable the fast charging of electric trucks while the driver is taking his break. Siemens has been working on this system together with Einride AB, an autonomous and electric transport systems developer. During the tests, an e-truck was charged for the first time by an autonomous fast-charging system.
And, because charging cables can be too heavy, Siemens is also adding a robot that can take care of this. So far, there aren’t too many details available about this helpful robot, but it sounds like a great addition. Another huge benefit of the autonomous charging system will be improved accessibility for drivers with physical limitations, such as blindness. Together with a public service association called Verein Sozialhelden e.V., Siemens is working on making charging stations inclusive for everyone, from plug accessibility to easy payment options.
Siemens also announced the launch of Simulytic, an in-house startup - as the name suggests, simulation and artificial intelligence will be used for research on the safety of autonomous driving.
At IAA Mobility, Siemens is the official charging infrastructure partner for Blue Lane Road, a 12-km (7.4 miles) test route, where 16 e-buses and 250 EVs from various manufacturers will be charged daily.
