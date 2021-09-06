Mercedes-Benz EQG Live Pics: Old-School Capability Meets Eco-Friendly Technology

Originally developed as a military vehicle, the Geländewagen morphed into a civilian off-road vehicle in 1979 with the W460 generation. A few makeovers and more than 400,000 units later, the G-Class family is prepared to make the biggest change yet in the guise of e-power.
The Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept revealed at the IAA 2021 in Munich is a preview of things to come because the Stuttgart-based automaker intends to bring the all-electric drivetrain to market in a few short years. Obviously inspired by the second-generation W463 that premiered in 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Motor City, this fellow boasts an illuminated closed-off grille flanked by circular daytime running lights.
Both mirror caps also feature LED circles, and somewhat curiously from the standpoint of design, the tire carrier and cover have been replaced by a lockable box with a squircle lighting signature. It’s hard to understand why Merc decided on this item instead of a spare, but nevertheless, Mercedes has a long history of quirky-bordering-on-questionable concepts.
Pictured on 22-inch polished alloys wrapped in toy-like tires, the zero-emission utility vehicle goes overboard with the light-emitting diodes by integrating LED strips into the front and rear edge of the roof rack. The German automaker says that it’s a reinterpretation of the searchlights indispensable for demanding off-road adventures, which brings us back to the lockable box: wasn’t a spare tire more appropriate for this kind of job?
Criticism aside, this concept is a Geländewagen under the fancy-looking body panels. Based on the ladder-frame chassis of the W463, the imposing EQG features a rigid axle out back, independent front suspension, and four electric motors that drive the wheels individually. Off-road reduction also needs to be mentioned, coming courtesy of a shiftable two-speed gearbox.
There are three details Daimler AG isn’t prepared to spell out right now: the year it enters production, output of the quad-motor powertrain, and driving range of the lithium-ion battery. Considering that 107.8 kWh is the most you can option in the flagship electric sedan known as the EQS, chances are that you’ll need to charge the series-production EQG very often.
Both mirror caps also feature LED circles, and somewhat curiously from the standpoint of design, the tire carrier and cover have been replaced by a lockable box with a squircle lighting signature. It’s hard to understand why Merc decided on this item instead of a spare, but nevertheless, Mercedes has a long history of quirky-bordering-on-questionable concepts.
Pictured on 22-inch polished alloys wrapped in toy-like tires, the zero-emission utility vehicle goes overboard with the light-emitting diodes by integrating LED strips into the front and rear edge of the roof rack. The German automaker says that it’s a reinterpretation of the searchlights indispensable for demanding off-road adventures, which brings us back to the lockable box: wasn’t a spare tire more appropriate for this kind of job?
Criticism aside, this concept is a Geländewagen under the fancy-looking body panels. Based on the ladder-frame chassis of the W463, the imposing EQG features a rigid axle out back, independent front suspension, and four electric motors that drive the wheels individually. Off-road reduction also needs to be mentioned, coming courtesy of a shiftable two-speed gearbox.
There are three details Daimler AG isn’t prepared to spell out right now: the year it enters production, output of the quad-motor powertrain, and driving range of the lithium-ion battery. Considering that 107.8 kWh is the most you can option in the flagship electric sedan known as the EQS, chances are that you’ll need to charge the series-production EQG very often.