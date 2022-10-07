Bland 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Morphs Into Amazing Scale Trophy Truck

The Ford F-Series trucks have been with us for so long, and almost constantly in the news, that it seems they came to be at about the same time our ancestors chose a bipedal locomotion.
Among other things, that means countless members of the family have been made over the years, some more successful than others. Way up on the food chain is, of course, the F-150, first introduced with this name in 1975.
It too spawned countless versions in the years that have passed since, including something called SVT Lightning. This breed came to be in 1993 as a high-performance truck – yes, that's about the time the world started to get such things.
There were two generations of the variant, if we can call them that, ran from 1993 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2004. Powered by massive and powerful V8s, they are true monsters on wheels and can be described as anything but bland.
Being such a high-profile machine, the F-150 got to be celebrated in the toy industry as well over the years, including the SVT Lightning variants. Back in 2020, for instance, Hot Wheels brought the model into the spotlight once more, with its 1:64 scale iteration of the 1999 SVT Lightning.
These are exciting too, in their own way, except, perhaps, for the one Hot Wheels customizer Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) chose as a base for his latest builds, a 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning-based trophy truck.
The initial coppery-gold color of the diecast, as well as the shape of the toy (visually, the truck didn’t age well in real life either), make it look incredibly boring in the beginning, but once work on the custom diecast is complete, we’re left with something incredible on our hands. You can see for yourself in the attached gallery or the video below.
