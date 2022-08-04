Scale Bentley Continental Goes From Land Yacht to Apocalypse-Ready 6x6, It Should Be Made

The world of six-wheeled vehicles meant to be used by civilians is not a very diverse one, but it sure packs a punch. Just take a quick tour of the internet, and you’ll see enough amazing stuff, from aftermarket monstrosities created in shops across the world to more carmaker-sanctioned beasts, like the 6x6 AMG we all know and love.
For all intents and purposes, there are carmakers out there (pretty much all of them, for that matter), that would never in a million years consider making a 6x6. That’s because the market for such things is not all that large, the engineering needed to get one done right can be complicated, and they don’t have the right image for such a vehicle.
I mean, could you ever phantom a company the prestige of Bentley going down this road? Of course not, and if it weren’t for a Hot Wheels custom specialist called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), we probably never would have asked this question.
Starting this week though, the world has a 6x6 Bentley. It’s not a real one, of course, but a miniature Hot Wheels that cannot be unseen. Even more than that, it kind of got us thinking of how such a thing would look and drive in the real world, so we wouldn’t mind one bit if some Continental Supersports owner out there decided to trash his luxury land yacht and transform it into the apocalypse-ready beast we have here.
It would, of course, take a lot of balls, the willingness to throw money out the window, and the expectation that it may not end up quite right, but just imagine the exposure such a build in real life would get!
For a sense of what that could entail, you can watch the video below, showing the transformation of the toy car in 16 minutes of skill.
I mean, could you ever phantom a company the prestige of Bentley going down this road? Of course not, and if it weren’t for a Hot Wheels custom specialist called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), we probably never would have asked this question.
Starting this week though, the world has a 6x6 Bentley. It’s not a real one, of course, but a miniature Hot Wheels that cannot be unseen. Even more than that, it kind of got us thinking of how such a thing would look and drive in the real world, so we wouldn’t mind one bit if some Continental Supersports owner out there decided to trash his luxury land yacht and transform it into the apocalypse-ready beast we have here.
It would, of course, take a lot of balls, the willingness to throw money out the window, and the expectation that it may not end up quite right, but just imagine the exposure such a build in real life would get!
For a sense of what that could entail, you can watch the video below, showing the transformation of the toy car in 16 minutes of skill.