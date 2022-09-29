Monstrous Six-Wheeled Hummer H2 Can Only Be a Custom Diecast Build

It’s hard to believe that about two decades ago the world was in love with mammoth, gas-guzzling vehicles the likes of those manufactured by AM General. We are talking about the age of the Hummer, a time when some people loved to be seen driving around in massive, military-style (or, at least, military-inspired) road cars.
One such machine was the H2, a rather toned-down version of the H1, but still an imposing machine. Made from 2002 to 2009, it established quite a presence in its segment back then, mixing the front of a three-quarter-ton pickup with the rear of a half-ton one.
Throughout its life, the H2 was animated by three engines of the Vortex series, all of them above 6 liters in displacement, and returning a fuel economy of 9 mpg (26 liters per 100 km), according to various tests conducted. We’ll never know, officially, the fuel consumption levels, as GM was not obligated to let us know that sort of thing back then.
Although a solid choice for people who like these kinds of vehicles, the H2 failed to achieve the status of an icon on the grander automotive scene. Also, people have generally avoided customizing these beasts past a certain point, so when word of a six-wheeled H2 reached us, we were immediately intrigued.
Yes, a six-wheeled H2 exists, only it’s not a real Hummer. It is in fact a Tomica (also spelled Tomika) toy car, modified in the shops of a crew we’ve featured before, Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP).
Such a toy can primarily be found over in Japan, where Tomica resides, and it entered the market all the way back in 2005, when the real-life H2 was still in production, as a 1.67 scale model with working suspension and a trunk that opens.
As usual when it comes to JDP, the amount of work that went into converting the standard Hummer into the monster that it is was extensive. We won’t put into words what this guy does with his hands, so we’ll leave you to the video below to enjoy the birth of the latest custom in the diecast world.
