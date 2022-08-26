Hennessey Mammoth 2022 Unleashes Fury on a Hummer H2 in an Off-Road Battle Face-Off

You’ve often heard someone tell a bully to "pick on someone their size." But what happens when two equally-matched bullies take on each other? Mat Watson of Carwow put a Hennessey Mammoth against a Hummer H2 in an off-road battle challenge.
Drag races have gotten very boring over time. Pairing two contenders over a battle that’ll be over within seconds often feels unfair – especially if you lose.
Once in a while, Watson and his crew put on a challenge that doesn’t just involve race cars driving on a straight line, but instead a series of challenges that add up to points, proclaiming a rightful winner.
Pairing a Hummer H2 against a Hennessey Mammoth 2022 might seem fair on the surface. However, the H2 is significantly underpowered on paper compared to the Hennessey Mammoth.
The Hennessey Mammoth 2022 is ideally a Dodge RAM pickup with a superman suit. It packs a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8. However, this isn’t your ordinary RAM truck. Hennessey fiddled with it, supercharged it, and now makes a whopping 1,012 hp (1,026 ps) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm). It weighs 3,000 kgs (6,614 lbs).
The Hummer H2, on the other hand, packs a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine putting down 393 hp (398 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. It weighs 3,000 kgs (6,614 lbs).
If your guess is as good as mine, the Hennessey Mammoth will be victorious over the two American behemoths. However, Watson’s test includes six different challenges. The odds are likely to toss on either side.
The first test is an uphill drag race. As you’d expect, the Hennessey Mammoth 2022 made mincemeat of the Hummer H2. It was a humiliating loss, even though the H2 made a jump.
The second test was an off-road time attack challenge through a narrow dirt road that goes around a hairpin. The H2 completed it in 21.48-seconds.
The next challenge was a steep slope descend test. The objective is to pass last at the finish line without pressing on the brakes. The forces of gravity favored the H2, and it went down the hill like a steel ball. The Hennessey Mammoth won.
The trucks did three more tests to complete the challenge. We recommend watching the video below for more of that rugged action.
