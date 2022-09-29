Tesla FSD Beta Swerves Swiftly to Avoid a Head-On Collision, Driver's Reaction Followed

For all the bad things that have been said about Tesla FSD Beta, the software appears to really earn its money. Several videos shared on social media show that the automated-driving system can avoid a head-on collision, sometimes faster than the driver could react to the situation.
We know Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is far from perfect. There’s a reason why this is called “beta.” As someone pointed out, it can get things right 99% of the time, but in 1% of the cases, it will mess up something so badly. Don’t get me wrong, Tesla clearly states that the software cannot drive the car all by itself, and the driver is always responsible and should be in control at all times.
That doesn’t stop people from abusing the system, which sometimes has led to tragic accidents. We’ve seen videos of drivers asleep at the wheel, which is plain stupid, if you ask. But we’ve also witnessed the progress the FSD Beta has made throughout the past year, which is impressive. The 10.69 version of FSD Beta shows it can navigate complex traffic situations without breaking a sweat. And recently, videos of head-on collisions avoided thanks to the FSD Beta started to appear.
In one of those videos posted on September 24, a Tesla Model 3 owner shows how the FSD Beta saved their life when a truck crossed the center axis and headed directly toward their car. The software acted swiftly, swerving right and avoiding the head-on collision, which would’ve been terrifying. Today, we woke up to another video posted by the Pushing Buttons CO (@CP_MDL3). According to the Twitter user, the driver of the incoming vehicle fell asleep at the wheel.
The video shows a third-generation Hyundai Tucson coming from the opposite direction. The SUV failed to follow the road curve and crossed the center axis toward the Tesla. The Hyundai is masked by other incoming vehicles, so it only becomes visible when disaster is about to strike. Luckily, the FSD Beta has psychic powers and acts before the Tesla driver can see the danger.
In the video, the first swerve was initiated by the FSD computer, saving the day and possibly both drivers’ lives. A fraction of a second later, the driver acts, moving the car to the right lane. There’s no reaction from the incoming driver, and the rear camera video shows the Hyundai going all the way to the other side of the road. This is a scary situation that would’ve ended much worse had the FSD Beta not intervened. By the time the driver reacted, it would’ve been too late.
That doesn’t stop people from abusing the system, which sometimes has led to tragic accidents. We’ve seen videos of drivers asleep at the wheel, which is plain stupid, if you ask. But we’ve also witnessed the progress the FSD Beta has made throughout the past year, which is impressive. The 10.69 version of FSD Beta shows it can navigate complex traffic situations without breaking a sweat. And recently, videos of head-on collisions avoided thanks to the FSD Beta started to appear.
In one of those videos posted on September 24, a Tesla Model 3 owner shows how the FSD Beta saved their life when a truck crossed the center axis and headed directly toward their car. The software acted swiftly, swerving right and avoiding the head-on collision, which would’ve been terrifying. Today, we woke up to another video posted by the Pushing Buttons CO (@CP_MDL3). According to the Twitter user, the driver of the incoming vehicle fell asleep at the wheel.
The video shows a third-generation Hyundai Tucson coming from the opposite direction. The SUV failed to follow the road curve and crossed the center axis toward the Tesla. The Hyundai is masked by other incoming vehicles, so it only becomes visible when disaster is about to strike. Luckily, the FSD Beta has psychic powers and acts before the Tesla driver can see the danger.
In the video, the first swerve was initiated by the FSD computer, saving the day and possibly both drivers’ lives. A fraction of a second later, the driver acts, moving the car to the right lane. There’s no reaction from the incoming driver, and the rear camera video shows the Hyundai going all the way to the other side of the road. This is a scary situation that would’ve ended much worse had the FSD Beta not intervened. By the time the driver reacted, it would’ve been too late.
Driver went all the way to the opposite side of the road. pic.twitter.com/0mhplxdv9t— Pushing Buttons CO (@CO_MDL3) September 29, 2022