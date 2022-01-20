Widebody Audi R8 Packs Huge Rear Wing, Because Downforce Is King Even to Toys

With most of the Western world a sucker for Hot Wheels, it's hard to imagine there are others doing the same thing out there. Yet there are, and the Japanese have something of their own to play around with. It’s called Tomica (alternatively Tomika) and has been around ever since the 1970s.
Just like Hot Wheels, this crew is into making die-cast vehicles and is so lucrative it released entire series over the years. They include both domestically-available vehicles, and the most high-profile foreign ones.
Back in 2020, Tomica launched its own version of the Audi R8 coupe, a 1/62 scale model of the real thing, complete with working suspension. That was not enough, it seems, for a die-cast vehicle customizer going by the name Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), one of those shops that like to take vehicle customization into the miniature world.
So, the stock toy R8 had to go, and its place taken by something called Audi R8 Twin Turbo Street Beast – a highly modified R8, boasting an extensive body kit, chopped stock bits replaced by custom others, and of course an engine at the rear, because that's how JDP rolls.
Initially not such an exciting replica of the actual car, the toy R8 was turned into something that really shines in the photo studio. Dismantled, stripped of its paint, and enlarged with tons of resin that came together to form the new widebody machine, the build stands out the most thanks to the massive wing, sticking out directly from a bumper-less rear end, as it would need to supply the toy car with some serious downforce.
Once completed, the build was spray-painted in a shiny shade of blue, dotted with inscriptions that remind one more of a race-prepped machine than a street one.
You can enjoy the entire build process and the end result, in the video attached below.
