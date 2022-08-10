Kanagawa Wave Nissan Z Proto Is a Miniature Ode to Bosozoku Gangs

Oftentimes, vehicle customizers do their best to pay tribute to something relevant in their past or field. It rarely happens that more than one “something” comes together on the same build. When that happens, though, the results are spectacular, even if we’re only talking about a Hot Wheels Nissan Z Proto.
Yes, that’s right, this is one of those stories covering the exploits of Hot Wheels custom specialist Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP). This time, he came up with something titled “Nissan Z Proto Modern Bosozoku With RB26 Engine Kanagawa Wave Livery Hot Wheels Custom,” and that sounds so complicated we of course need to break it down a bit.
First, the base machine. It’s a diecast Nissan Z Proto the kind Hot Wheels started making this year to honor the precursor of the current generation Z car. Three versions are currently on the market, and JDP chose for this transformation the Everest White one.
The toy car was dismantled, cut and chopped, glued and polished into getting a body meant to honor the Japanese Bosozoku subculture and gangs which started manifesting themselves as far back as the 1950s. This approach is seen in the peculiar body kit the Hot Wheels toy was wrapped in.
Under the hood, where usually there is nothing, JDP fitted a hand-made, tiny replica of the RB26 engine that made Nissan such an important name of the automotive industry over the years.
When all was said and done, the entire build was wrapped in Kanagawa wave livery, a throwback to the Edo-era woodblock print by Japanese artist Hokusai, the world-famous creation which served as inspiration for some of the works created later on by other famous artists in painting, music, or literature.
Far from being a work of art in itself, the JDP Nissan Z Proto sure gets one thing right: it mixes all those elements together in a way that does not make one look away. Quite the opposite, actually...
