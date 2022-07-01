Off-Road Capable Aero Lift Truck Is a Match Made in Toy Heaven for the Mazda CX-5 Speed

More on this:

1 GR Supra on Hycade Steroids Is Just a Taste of What the Real Toyota Icon Can Become

2 Mazda CX-5 Speed Off-Road Looks Ready for Tabletop Rally

3 Bugatti Chiron Gets 1955 Chevrolet Face Swap, Is Anyone Twisted Enough to Actually Do It?

4 Widebody 1962 Volkswagen Beetle Really Looks Like a Bug, It’s Almost the Size of One

5 Hideous Hellaflush Mercedes-Benz S124 Is Not the Toy Your Parents Used to Play With