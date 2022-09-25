This 2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Is Up for Grabs at No Reserve, It Could Be Yours

Ah, the mighty Ford F-150 SVT Lightning! Doesn’t it sound nice? Just saying this name could get any gearhead going. If you watched The Fast and the Furious, then you must recognize its shape and the sound it makes when the driver puts the pedal to the metal. But if you want to stop dreaming about owning one, now’s your chance to get a driven example. And it could happen at a fair price.
Even though Brian O’Conner drove it in just a couple of scenes, the vehicle stuck with fans thanks to its bold color scheme, cool looks, and majestic sound. The one available for sale is not painted in red, which could arguably lead to a better price since there is no "it has been a movie" premium. Otherwise, some people could have been inclined to pay more just to have something like that particular Ford F-150 SVT Lightning used in the blockbuster.
The model that is available on Bring a Trailer (BaT) was previously sold on the same auctioning platform for $38,500 back in June. The seller is confident in the truck’s capacity to bring in a good price, so they listed it without placing a reserve. Everyone is free to publish their best bids. That may be why the last price seen at the time of writing is $24,000. It’s an interesting point that has been reached early in the auction. Be advised, though, there are seven days left for people to compete.
Things might heat up very soon, considering the vehicle is in good shape, has a history that's already been up for debate, and was cleared by a connoisseur that is known to the BaT community. The car has accrued approximately 49,000 mi (78,858 km) on the odometer – about 1,000 mi (1,609 km) more since it last changed ownership.
The 2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is powered by a 5.4-liter V8 that is coupled with a four-speed automatic transmission. When it was new, this engine was able to put out 380 HP (385 PS) and 450 lb-ft (612 Nm) of torque. Now, all the power that is left is sent to the rear wheels only. The sporty characteristics of this pickup truck are enhanced by the side-exit exhaust outlets. It also has a sleek profile that gives it a slight edge needed to help others easily differentiate it from lesser models on the road.
The vehicle is finished in a black clearcoat paint that could require some looking after – this color is known to show any kind of dirt and even dust. In the interior, there are materials like leather and gray cloth used to make up an interesting cabin. The pickup truck rides on 18-inch SVT wheels and has an aftermarket rearview camera installed, which might come in handy if you plan on making this one your next daily driver. To make the viewing experience better, there’s also a touchscreen stereo added inside that doesn’t ruin the aesthetic.
The current owner offers the Ford pickup truck with a clean history, and it is titled in California.
