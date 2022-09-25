1,000 BHP Lambo Runs the Quarter-Mile Against a 1,200 BHP Porsche, Defeat Is Dire

Their latest is different, with two massively tuned rivals pitted against one another. To make it even more special, the Porsche belongs to Jamie, the host of the speed-packed YouTube videos. So, it’s not just another drag race but a display of dominance.
The Lamborghini – being Italian, pink, and butt-naked (check the gallery for a clear picture of what I mean by that last trait) – draws all the attention. In contrast, the German keeps its discretion with its low-profile livery and lack of visual clues about what lies at its rear end. But alas, for the Huracan, this is not a beauty pageant.
Nonetheless, the Lambo is not a mere peach without power. 1,000 brake horsepower is a lot (1,014 PS, to be exact). The 5.2-liter V10 gets a double shot of steroids from the pair of Precision 6466 turbochargers that put the hammer down hard through the 45 mm HyperGate wastegates.
Wrench Studios are the masterminds behind this Huracan tuning, and they threw in a chargecooler, upgraded the fuel pump, and fiddled with the stock ECU of the car. But the arsenal list goes on: an interchiller kit from Precision Engineering, and the clutch is courtesy of Dodson (together with the clutch basket set). The four-wheel-drive Huracan is a solid 3,640 lb (1,650 kg), so the power-to-weight ratio goes to 606 bhp/ton (614 PS/ton), handled by the seven-speed DCT.
Before we say more about the Porsche, one thing to mention: the downgrade was a show of courtesy to the Huracan, which benefited from only a brief mapping session before the race. The guys at Wrench Studios got word about the race one day earlier, so they could only get 1,000 bhp out of the pink Huracan.
The 911 rocket is the brainchild of ES Motor, which upgraded the pistons and rods, fitted a port and polished head, a hard-piped turbo kit (G30-770), billet intake manifold, and custom fuel rails. The Flex fuel system and Meth Kit, together with the titanium exhaust, complete the ES picture. To handle all this power (727 bhp/ton, or 737 PS/ton), a Dodson clutch kit stands between the DCT gearbox and the all-wheel-drive train.
The car is equally lightweight as the Huracan (same 3,640 lb – 1,650 kg), so the opponents are pretty matched, apart from the power specs. And, in cars this powerful, the faintest difference is hugely apparent.
Officially Gassed classic three-run trial is valid in this epic Italian-German bitter rivalry episode. First off, the best two-out-of-three traditional drag: the Lambo is fast off the line (or perhaps the Porsche has too much wheel spin) and takes the win.
Being a matter of pride and ego, the 911 Turbo S is quick to respond (PUN intended!) and takes the first stage crown. The extra power is evident when the Porsche pulls a landslide of a gap in the second race, only to repeat the act for the decider. Play the video for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) times (they're a tad above two seconds) and 62-124 mph (100-200 kph).
In the final act, roll racing is not in favor of pink turbocharged Lambos, as the Italian missile comes last three times (out of three) - but close enough to make everyone feel that a rematch is closing in on the Porsche. We’ll keep an eye on these gearheads and see when the boisterous Huracan calls for another straightforward fight.
