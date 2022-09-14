2023 Toyota GR Corolla Drag Races VW Golf R, Subaru WRX STI Joins in on the Fun

All three cars in this video are members of the 300-hp club. All three feature six-speed manual transmission and all three come with all-wheel drive. The newest of the lot, namely the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, stands out as the most expensive of the bunch. It’s also the only car with a three-cylinder turbo, while the competition is rocking four-pot mills.
The question is, which of these three is the fastest over the quarter mile? Thomas and James of Throttle House are much obliged to answer that question, but first, let’s glance over the specifications of each contender.
Equipped with a 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer, the WRX STI produces 310 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 290 pound-foot (393 Nm) between 4,000 and 5,200 revolutions per minute. Subaru recommends premium gasoline for maximum performance. Fitted with 245/35 by 19-inch rubber boots, the WRX STI weighs 3,527 pounds (1,600 kilograms).
In the blue corner, the German hot hatchback makes do with a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four lump that packs 315 horsepower at 5,900 revolutions per minute and 280 pound-foot (380 Nm) from 1,900 revolutions per minute. Slightly lighter than the Scooby at 3,417 pounds (1,550 kilograms), the grown-up Volkswagen Golf R is running 235/35 by 19-inch tires from the factory.
Last, but certainly not least, the GR Corolla can erroneously be considered a featherweight at 3,285 pounds (1,490 kilograms). Looking at the bigger picture, it’s anything but a featherweight because front-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks like the FL5 Honda Civic Type R are even lighter.
Pictured in Circuit Edition spec, the GR Corolla cranks out 300 ponies at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 273 pound-foot (370 Nm) from 3,000 to 5,500 revolutions per minute. Pretty impressive for a 1.6er, but will it be enough to fend off the Golf R and WRX STI over the quarter-mile sprint?
Well, not quite. Although it’s super quick in the corners, the long-awaited 2023 Toyota GR Corolla barely manages to cross the line ahead of the Subaru WRX STI. First place – as expected - goes to the Golf R. Can the GR Corolla redeem itself from a roll? You’ll have to press play to find out.
