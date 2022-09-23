Genesis GV60 Drag Races EV Rivals, C7 Corvette Z51 Says "Do You Feel Lucky, Punk?"

Not even 10 years old, Hyundai-owned Genesis made a name for itself with rear- and all-wheel drive sedans and utilities. Come August 2021, they launched their first EV designed as an electric vehicle from the ground up in the guise of the GV60, which looks pretty similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 because it’s based on the Hyundai E-GMP platform.
It may not look sporty at first glance, but on the other hand, it clearly rips in a straight line. Tipping the scales at 4,862 pounds (2,205 kilograms), the GV60 Performance AWD features a boost mode that adds 54 horsepower and 70 pound-foot for 10 seconds at a time. To unlock 483 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), you simply need to hit a green button on the steering wheel.
The question is, can the ultimate expression of the GV60 keep up with the 480-hp Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition and 516-hp iX xDrive50? If you guessed yes, well done! Although it’s a sexy-looking thing that hits 60 mph (97 kph) quicker than both contenders (3.7 seconds), the ‘Stang offers full power for five seconds at a time. As for the Bimmer, that ugly-looking thing is pretty darn heavy at 5,707 pounds (2,589 kilograms) because it’s approximately the same size as the mid-sized X5 and X6.
Alas, the iX settles for second place in the quarter mile and the Mustang couldn’t do better than 12.6 seconds at 102 mph (164 kph). Given these circumstances, Jason Cammisa decides to spice things up with a seventh-generation Corvette, namely a Z51-equipped Stingray with the torque-converter automatic transmission. Weighing in at 3,506 pounds (1,590 kilograms), the small block-engined sports car belts out 460 horsepower and 465 pound-foot (630 Nm). Unfortunately for the ‘Vette, it crosses the line a whisker behind the GV60, both recording 12.3 seconds. Their speeds are clearly different, though: 119 mph (191 kph) and 110 mph (177 kph).
The final challenge for the GV60 in this episode of Cammisa Drag Race Replay is the Model Y from the best-selling EV brand of them all. Rated at approximately 470 horsepower and 4,439 pounds (2,013 kilograms), the smaller brother of the Model X crosses the line in 12.33 seconds at 111 mph (178.6 kph) compared to 12.30 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph) for the new kid on the block. Considering that Hyundai’s foray into sporty cars is pubescent, these results make the Genesis-branded GV60 all the more surprising.
The question is, can the ultimate expression of the GV60 keep up with the 480-hp Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition and 516-hp iX xDrive50? If you guessed yes, well done! Although it’s a sexy-looking thing that hits 60 mph (97 kph) quicker than both contenders (3.7 seconds), the ‘Stang offers full power for five seconds at a time. As for the Bimmer, that ugly-looking thing is pretty darn heavy at 5,707 pounds (2,589 kilograms) because it’s approximately the same size as the mid-sized X5 and X6.
Alas, the iX settles for second place in the quarter mile and the Mustang couldn’t do better than 12.6 seconds at 102 mph (164 kph). Given these circumstances, Jason Cammisa decides to spice things up with a seventh-generation Corvette, namely a Z51-equipped Stingray with the torque-converter automatic transmission. Weighing in at 3,506 pounds (1,590 kilograms), the small block-engined sports car belts out 460 horsepower and 465 pound-foot (630 Nm). Unfortunately for the ‘Vette, it crosses the line a whisker behind the GV60, both recording 12.3 seconds. Their speeds are clearly different, though: 119 mph (191 kph) and 110 mph (177 kph).
The final challenge for the GV60 in this episode of Cammisa Drag Race Replay is the Model Y from the best-selling EV brand of them all. Rated at approximately 470 horsepower and 4,439 pounds (2,013 kilograms), the smaller brother of the Model X crosses the line in 12.33 seconds at 111 mph (178.6 kph) compared to 12.30 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph) for the new kid on the block. Considering that Hyundai’s foray into sporty cars is pubescent, these results make the Genesis-branded GV60 all the more surprising.