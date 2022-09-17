A One-Minute Flat Start-To-Finish Run, the Cutest Car Race Ever Turns Ten This Year

The absolute most fantastic car race on the planet ended in a mathematically precise sixty seconds, with the undisputed winner averaging a walking-pace speed of about 240. Yards per minute, everyone, as the pilot couldn’t put the pedal further down.
Or, in all grammatical and automotive correctness, I will say the winner could put the pedals down no further. Yes, plural, two pedals; that is what the Goodwood Revival Meeting motoring event allows for this class of cars.
By far the most thrilling moment of the Goodwood Revival car event, the Settrington Cup Pedal Car race of 2022 celebrates its tenth edition, and the organizers spared no expense in making it memorable. Judged by none other than the 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button, the cutest car race ever is governed by strict rules.
Contestants must be able to solely power the car for a distance of 240 yards (220 meters) over the Pit Lane Straight of the historical Motor Circuit of Goodwood. Admission ages range between four and eleven. For growth spurt reasons, pilots of ages above the maximum limit are duly invited to participate in other automobile racing forms.
Dubbed “The tiniest race in the world,” the pedal car competition is by no means a child’s play. Watch the first video to see a most serious business unfold, from the LeMans-style start all the (short) way to the finish line. The commentators are all caught up in the hot action of the leg-actuated Austin J40s, making the one-minute, one-chicane race more captivating than ever.
In the best sporting tradition, two race stages occur over one weekend, with the grid determined by the proven hat method. Each driver has their race number written on a piece of paper, which, in turn, is carefully folded and placed inside one of the abundant hats present at the event.
On Saturday, Round One sees the first out of the hat lucky number in pole position, with everyone else arranged in hat-ological order. On Sunday, the tables turn; whoever took the pole the day before starts from the bottom of the grid.
A lot of tension is present in the air and around the stands in the moments before the race, and you can imagine the pressure of having to cope with “tummy butterflies” or permanent tooth eruptions. However, the drivers – and their team officials, mechanics, medics, psychologists, supporters, fans, managers, or, in a word, their Parents – have found various ways of dealing with the pre-race pressure.
Watch the second video for some great advice from the Franchitti family (yes, the four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti is again in the pits). And it’s no surprise, as the racing champion – together with a large crowd of said Parents – casually but emotionally walks alongside and among the wheel-wobbling, colorful mini racers.
As Dario splendidly put it, the Settrington Cup event is one lovely “organized chaos,” with the actual race starting, unfolding, and ending in one giant, beautiful swarm of cheering parents, determined drivers, and unofficial fashion shows.
