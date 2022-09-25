Ford Confirms “There's No Hybrid Mustang”

Mike Levine, whose current role within the Ford Motor Company is North America Product Communications Director, has finally confirmed “there’s no hybrid Mustang.” The question is, why was this powertrain canceled?
The Detroit Bureau reports that “the decision to abandon the hybrid program came not long after Ford announced the project — when it decided to reconfigure its effort to develop an all-electric SUV. Initially, the plan was to come up with a basic EV that would just be enough to meet the requirements of California’s strict zero-emissions vehicle mandate." Big kahuna Jim Farley wasn’t satisfied with that, hence Ford's switch to the Mustang Mach-E.
There are, however, a few more reasons for the hybrid Mustang’s cancelation. Similar to General Motors and Stellantis, the Blue Oval’s pony car isn’t selling particularly well. But more importantly, the seventh-generation Mustang that’s due to arrive next year for the 2024 model year doesn’t need hybrid assistance because the Camaro is on the chopping block, the Challenger is going away, and the Charger is going fully electric.
There are unverified reports of next-generation Challenger and Charger muscle cars, with the V8 expected to be reserved only for the Hellcats.
Lower down the spectrum, the Challenger and Charger are rumored to feature a turbo straight-six engine, purely ICE or with hybrid assistance. As for the Camaro, rumor has it that General Motors will repurpose this nameplate for an electric sedan. Whatever the future holds for the rivaling automakers, it looks like the S650 will face little to no competition.
In related news, Ford has discontinued the Shelby GT500 for the 2023 model year, most likely to redirect Predator V8 production to the F-150 Raptor R. As for the seventh-generation Mustang, customers will be offered a selection of three powertrain choices in the first instance: a redesigned 2.3-liter EcoBoost, the Gen IV Coyote that features dual throttle bodies and a revised exhaust manifold, and a more powerful variant of the Coyote that should crank out in the ballpark of 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse.
