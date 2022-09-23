2023 Ford Super Duty Teaser Includes 6.7L Power Stroke Badging

Redesigned for the 2021 model year, the Ford F-150 will be joined by a redesigned Super Duty for the 2023 model year. The Dearborn-based automaker will reveal the newcomer on September 27th at 7:15 pm ET.
Available in early 2023, the next-generation truck is the fifth generation since the 1999 model. The heavy-duty workhorses used to be marketed as the HD, a suffix that continues to be used by General Motors and Ram.
Pictured in a lovely shade of blue, the 2024 Ford Super Duty in the clips below sports C-shaped running lights. LED headlights also need to be mentioned, along with Super Duty stamped into the tailgate. Further equipped with a bedliner and eight-lug wheels featuring an eight-spoke design, the pre-production pickup further boasts 6.7L Power Stroke badging on the lower part of the front doors. This, in turn, confirms an evolution of the V8 turbo diesel we all know and love from the current-gen pickup.
Gifted with 36,000-psi fuel injection, the Power Stroke atomizes fuel up to eight times per stroke. Internally referred to as the Scorpion due to its exhaust manifold and turbocharger being mounted in the powerplant’s valley, the 6.7-liter mill rocks a compacted graphite iron block and aluminum heads. Capable of 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-foot (1,424 Nm), this lump enables maximum gooseneck towing of 37,000 pounds (16,783 kilograms) in the F-450 with the regular cab and rear-wheel drive.
Customers who prefer gasoline rely on the 6.2-liter Boss, a cam-in-block V8 that was originally codenamed Hurricane. In production since 2010, the pushrod engine features a cast-iron block and aluminum cylinders. For this application, it’s tuned to belt out 385 hp and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm). For the 2020 model year, Ford introduced the 7.3-liter Godzilla as an option with a little more punch: 430 hp and 475 pound-foot (644 Nm).
The biggest unknown regarding the redesigned Super Duty is the base engine, which may be replaced by a 6.8-liter V8. Two years ago, Unifor boss Jerry Dias told the media that Windsor is gearing up for a 6.8-liter V8 that would be used in the F-150 and Mustang. Referred to as the 6.X L, this engine could be closely related to the Windsor-built 7.3 Godzilla.
Calling all builders: Tune in for the big reveal of the All-New Ford F-Series Super Duty® pickup trucks and chassis cabs on 9/27 at 7:15 PM ET ???? #SuperDuty https://t.co/wYN8Ozxn0d pic.twitter.com/Rxyw3aSl6u— Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) September 22, 2022
The All-New Super Duty® truck is coming. 9.27.22 ???? pic.twitter.com/MMl1CICGJ7— Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) September 16, 2022