This 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 Fastback Needs a New Home

Mainly used for weekend drives, this 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 is “in remarkable condition for an unrestored 54-year-old car,” according to the listing. However, in the two years he’s had the car, the current owner tweaked some things here and there.
Initially, the car had a 390 ci 6.4L V8 under the hood, but it’s no longer there. It was seized when the current owner got it, so he went on and spent about $15,000 to replace the old engine with a 445 ci fuel injected FE, built by Survival Motorsports Michigan.
It’s just like a wild animal that’s been tamed, since it was “designed and built to pull very hard, yet in a relaxing manner.” Whoever ends up as the highest bidder will get hold of around 415 hp (421 ps) and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque to have fun with.
The car also has a new braking system, gas tank and lines, power steering pump, steering box, and some fresh Firestone Wide Oval G70 rubber to burn.
Even though it’s been sitting in a garage for many years, the ’68 Galaxie is in pretty good shape, with no rust to be found. While the future owner will see the occasional chip and blemish here and there, the original paint is mostly intact, helping this Ford look “more like a well-cared for 5-year-old car rather than a 54-year-old car.” The frame is also in excellent condition.
Things are looking good on the inside, too. For practical reasons, the original radio was converted to Bluetooth, and the dash pad was restored. Plus, it’s good to know you’ll be sitting comfortably, whatever the season – the upholstery is perfectly intact, with no rips, while the AC has been recharged with R12 to keep you cool during summer.
The current highest bidder on the No Reserve eBay listing has reached the $16,307 mark, with 5 days to go. Moreover, the seller is generous enough to provide storage for the future owner at no cost until the end of the year. That said, given the car has already sat in a garage for years, it probably deserves to be taken out for a spin sooner than that.
It’s just like a wild animal that’s been tamed, since it was “designed and built to pull very hard, yet in a relaxing manner.” Whoever ends up as the highest bidder will get hold of around 415 hp (421 ps) and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque to have fun with.
The car also has a new braking system, gas tank and lines, power steering pump, steering box, and some fresh Firestone Wide Oval G70 rubber to burn.
Even though it’s been sitting in a garage for many years, the ’68 Galaxie is in pretty good shape, with no rust to be found. While the future owner will see the occasional chip and blemish here and there, the original paint is mostly intact, helping this Ford look “more like a well-cared for 5-year-old car rather than a 54-year-old car.” The frame is also in excellent condition.
Things are looking good on the inside, too. For practical reasons, the original radio was converted to Bluetooth, and the dash pad was restored. Plus, it’s good to know you’ll be sitting comfortably, whatever the season – the upholstery is perfectly intact, with no rips, while the AC has been recharged with R12 to keep you cool during summer.
The current highest bidder on the No Reserve eBay listing has reached the $16,307 mark, with 5 days to go. Moreover, the seller is generous enough to provide storage for the future owner at no cost until the end of the year. That said, given the car has already sat in a garage for years, it probably deserves to be taken out for a spin sooner than that.