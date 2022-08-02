1961 Ford Galaxie 390 Is Rescued From a Barn, Gets a Proper Wash After 24 Years in Hiding

This 1961 Ford Galaxie 390 is what aficionados call a “barn find.” But unlike the many cars that are left to rot outside and still get the coveted tag, this one actually spent most of its life under a roof. Even so, the six decades that have passed since it was made are starting to show. Fortunately, skilled people get their hands dirty and give it a much-needed first wash after 24 years spent in storage. It also goes through a detailing process that gives the Galaxie its shine back.
After the car is taken to a safe spot, the cleaners start working their magic. They make use of a pressure washer and meticulously get most of the dirt and dust off. But, as anyone would’ve expected, that’s not enough to return this Ford to its former glory. However, being patient and careful pays off. The water revealed some cosmetic issues that now can be addressed properly.
The Ford Galaxie dried off after a couple of minutes. This revealed a lot of paint issues. But the guys know what they must do, so they start buffing. This process is different from polishing. Buffing the paint means the technician uses a low-grit abrasive that doesn’t dig too much into the paint layers. And the difference is clear as daylight. The look of the car dramatically improved.
The treatment continues. After a couple of more hours of work and substances used, the barn find’s black lacquer paint is almost back to its former glory. The car looks like it’s ready to re-emerge.
There’s still some work needed, but the first and hardest steps are made already. Now the Galaxie 390 can safely go out and let strangers admire it.
Connoisseurs will also recognize that this car being a 390, still needs some things like the fender emblem with the thunderbird.
Now watch the entire process. It’ll help you understand why proper detailing is pricey.
