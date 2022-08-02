1961 Ford Galaxie 390 Is Rescued From a Barn, Gets a Proper Wash After 24 Years in Hiding

This 1961 Ford Galaxie 390 is what aficionados call a “barn find.” But unlike the many cars that are left to rot outside and still get the coveted tag, this one actually spent most of its life under a roof. Even so, the six decades that have passed since it was made are starting to show. Fortunately, skilled people get their hands dirty and give it a much-needed first wash after 24 years spent in storage. It also goes through a detailing process that gives the Galaxie its shine back.

6 photos