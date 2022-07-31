Low-Mileage 1969 Ford Galaxie 500 Sitting for Years Wants Nothing But a Full Refresh

1969 marked the beginning of the four-generation Galaxie, and as it typically happens when new generations are born, Ford included quite a lot of big changes.
In addition to the new platform used for the revamped Galaxie, one of the most notable changes concerned the engine lineup. The American carmaker dropped the 427 and 428 engines, with Ford now betting big on the 429 (7.0-liter) ThunderJet that was previously introduced on the 1968 Thunderbird.
The Ford Galaxie 500 that was posted on Craigslist earlier this week is a great opportunity to check out the 1969 model in all its glory, especially as it seems to exhibit a rather solid shape.
However, make no mistake, this is still a project. The car has clearly been sitting for a very long time, but the owner doesn’t provide more specifics on this front. So while we do know this Galaxie hasn’t moved in a while, we have no clue as to where it’s been stored.
This is quite critical information as proper storage conditions would maintain a solid shape of the metal. Unfortunately, the owner hasn’t shared any information regarding the current condition of the metal, so we’ll have to base our analysis entirely on the provided photos.
The engine under the hood is a 351 (5.7-liter) paired with an automatic transmission, but once again, no further information has been shared. In other words, it’s hard to tell if the engine is still running, but given the car has been sitting for so long, it’s safer to assume it doesn’t.
At first glance, this Galaxie 500 is a very intriguing restoration candidate that could end up giving birth to a really neat daily driver. Just as expected given it’s a Galaxie, the car isn’t very expensive either, as the owner expects to get some $4,500 for it. The sale also includes the trailer the car is currently parked on.
