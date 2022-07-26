Massive Texas Junkyard Is Home to Thousands of Classics, Rare Gems Included

The junkyard is a great place to be if you're looking for parts to restore your classic car. However, they're usually packed with mundane cars. So if you're working on a muscle car from the golden era, chances are you need to dig deep to find what you need.
This Texas-based car graveyard is one of those places that has everything. And I mean everything! From cars and pickups to trucks and buses. And from vintage rigs built in the 1930s to regular daily drivers from the 1980s. And unlike many junkyards, it's also home to a few cool muscle cars.
If you're into Mopars, you'll see quite a few from the golden era. There's a pair of early 1970s Plymouth Barracudas, several Dodge Chargers from the late 1960s, and even a few Challengers.
But you'll also spot Super Bees and Road Runners. Once sold as affordable muscle cars, these classics are now quite expensive when in Excellent condition.
Granted, it's not the case here. Most of them are in pretty bad shape and will require a ton of cash to come back to life, but they're definitely salvageable. At least as parts donors and maybe as rat-rod and restomod platforms.
Not into Mopars? Well, this junkyard is also loaded with Ford Mustangs and Camaros. And if you like the bigger rigs of the 1950s and 1960s, there are hundreds to pick from. Be it the Chevrolet Impala or the Ford Galaxie, they're all here in various forms.
How many cars are spending their retirement years here? Well, this junkyard is so huge that it takes more than a day to cover on foot, so I'm guessing it must include more than 1,000 vehicles.
Yeah, it's nowhere near as large as Old Car City USA, known as the "world's largest known classic car junkyard," but it must be one of the biggest in Texas. Check it out in the lengthy video below.
