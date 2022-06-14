autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 

58-Year-Old Ford Proves There’s a Reason It Was the Number 1 Chevy Impala Rival

Home > News > Classics
14 Jun 2022, 23:10 UTC ·
As the number one Chevrolet Impala rival, the Ford Galaxie had a super-difficult job in the early ‘60s. The American carmaker hoped the Galaxie would be able to beat the Impala and become the top model in this class, yet competing with Chevy’s new superstar was in many ways quite impossible.
1964 Ford Galaxie 22 photos
1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie1964 Ford Galaxie
Impala’s 1965 performance is just living proof in this regard, as it became the first (and only) car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.

This doesn’t mean the Galaxie wasn’t worth checking out. It was, and the 1964 example that someone has recently listed on eBay allows us to closely inspect the pros and cons of the original model.

This is because this Galaxie itself is also very original, with seller blanca1955 explaining the car could be an easy project, as it only needs a new carburetor kit, a battery, and fuel lines to run.

In other words, bringing it back to the road should be an easy mission, though it’s up to the new buyer to choose what to do next.

This Galaxie looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, but unfortunately, no information has been provided in this regard. It does come with some rust here and there, but on the other hand, it looks to be a very solid four-door sedan.

The Ford Galaxie 500 rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, and fortunately, the same unit is still in the car right now. This means you should be able to restore the car to factory specifications if the other missing parts are found – one particular problem could be the transmission, as it’s not clear if it’s the original unit or not.

At some level, this Galaxie 500 is a solid restoration candidate that could be an easy project for someone not necessarily impressed with Impala’s coolness. The bidding starts at just $1,500, and given no reserve has been enabled, the car goes to the highest bidder.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

Ford Galaxie Ford Galaxie 1964 Galaxie Project Car barn find
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories