58-Year-Old Ford Proves There’s a Reason It Was the Number 1 Chevy Impala Rival

As the number one Chevrolet Impala rival, the Ford Galaxie had a super-difficult job in the early ‘60s. The American carmaker hoped the Galaxie would be able to beat the Impala and become the top model in this class, yet competing with Chevy’s new superstar was in many ways quite impossible.
Impala’s 1965 performance is just living proof in this regard, as it became the first (and only) car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
This doesn’t mean the Galaxie wasn’t worth checking out. It was, and the 1964 example that someone has recently listed on eBay allows us to closely inspect the pros and cons of the original model.
This is because this Galaxie itself is also very original, with seller blanca1955 explaining the car could be an easy project, as it only needs a new carburetor kit, a battery, and fuel lines to run.
In other words, bringing it back to the road should be an easy mission, though it’s up to the new buyer to choose what to do next.
This Galaxie looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, but unfortunately, no information has been provided in this regard. It does come with some rust here and there, but on the other hand, it looks to be a very solid four-door sedan.
The Ford Galaxie 500 rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, and fortunately, the same unit is still in the car right now. This means you should be able to restore the car to factory specifications if the other missing parts are found – one particular problem could be the transmission, as it’s not clear if it’s the original unit or not.
At some level, this Galaxie 500 is a solid restoration candidate that could be an easy project for someone not necessarily impressed with Impala’s coolness. The bidding starts at just $1,500, and given no reserve has been enabled, the car goes to the highest bidder.
This doesn’t mean the Galaxie wasn’t worth checking out. It was, and the 1964 example that someone has recently listed on eBay allows us to closely inspect the pros and cons of the original model.
This is because this Galaxie itself is also very original, with seller blanca1955 explaining the car could be an easy project, as it only needs a new carburetor kit, a battery, and fuel lines to run.
In other words, bringing it back to the road should be an easy mission, though it’s up to the new buyer to choose what to do next.
This Galaxie looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, but unfortunately, no information has been provided in this regard. It does come with some rust here and there, but on the other hand, it looks to be a very solid four-door sedan.
The Ford Galaxie 500 rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, and fortunately, the same unit is still in the car right now. This means you should be able to restore the car to factory specifications if the other missing parts are found – one particular problem could be the transmission, as it’s not clear if it’s the original unit or not.
At some level, this Galaxie 500 is a solid restoration candidate that could be an easy project for someone not necessarily impressed with Impala’s coolness. The bidding starts at just $1,500, and given no reserve has been enabled, the car goes to the highest bidder.