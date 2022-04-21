2022 Hot Wheels Team Transport Mix 1 Is Here, Time to Look Inside

Hobbies are a great way to relax after work, meet new people, and also to learn new things. Collecting Hot Wheels diecast cars feels like a heart-warming experience, especially when you get to show them off to visiting friends or family. The sheer variety of models on the market is enough to keep things exciting for years and years, although it can easily become a money pit just as well.
Hot Wheels launched the Team Transport series back in 2018. They wanted to showcase the connection between certain special cars and their haulers. And by special we mean race cars, at least in most cases. For 2018, 2019 and 2020 collectors could enjoy a total of 3 sets per year.
Mattel added a fourth set last year, based on the increased demand, and we're likely going to have four sets this year too. Some of the most popular car manufacturers included in these sets are Porsche, Ford, and Nissan.
Looking at the haulers, the most common ones are the Sakura Sprinter, the Aero Lift, and the Retro Rig, all fantasy trucks that are inspired by real-life designs. Looking back at some of the most impressive vehicles that were part of the Team Transport mixes, you can look for the Momo Porsche 962, the Nismo R34 GT-R, the Mazda 787B, the Advan Nissan R32 GT-R, the Ford RS200, and the Volkswagen ID R.
With this new 2022 Mix, the total number of Team Transport vehicles is now up to 80, counting both car and hauler, but not counting the Supreme Exclusive and Walmart Legends Tour Exclusive items.
United States of America.
The 1965 Ford Galaxie by Hot Wheels has been around since 2011 and has been designed by the famous Jun Imai. A Ford Galaxie has made a Team Transport appearance before, back in 2019, but at that point, it was a Custom 1964 model, with a different livery on it.
On both occasions though, Mattel used the same hauler: the Ford C-800, a COE model that was built in the late '40s and early '50s. The 39th item on the Team Transport timeline is the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG. This casting was first made available last year, as part of the Deutschland Design Car Culture set.
That item was a replica of the famous "Red Pig" AMG race car, and the one we're looking at today is a recolor of that same vehicle. The classic AMG can be easily stored inside its matching white and yellow Fleet Flyer, one of the popular Team Transport haulers for the past few years.
Last but not least, we get a glimpse of the HKS Nissan S15 and its Aero Lift hauler. The popular Japanese model was first introduced in the Hot Wheels line-up in 2018, as part of the Forza Motorsport series, and is now at its sixth iteration.
Right now, you can get a Factory Sealed Case of 4 items for $76.95, although delivery is scheduled for early May, at least in some parts of the world.
Mattel added a fourth set last year, based on the increased demand, and we're likely going to have four sets this year too. Some of the most popular car manufacturers included in these sets are Porsche, Ford, and Nissan.
Looking at the haulers, the most common ones are the Sakura Sprinter, the Aero Lift, and the Retro Rig, all fantasy trucks that are inspired by real-life designs. Looking back at some of the most impressive vehicles that were part of the Team Transport mixes, you can look for the Momo Porsche 962, the Nismo R34 GT-R, the Mazda 787B, the Advan Nissan R32 GT-R, the Ford RS200, and the Volkswagen ID R.
With this new 2022 Mix, the total number of Team Transport vehicles is now up to 80, counting both car and hauler, but not counting the Supreme Exclusive and Walmart Legends Tour Exclusive items.
United States of America.
The 1965 Ford Galaxie by Hot Wheels has been around since 2011 and has been designed by the famous Jun Imai. A Ford Galaxie has made a Team Transport appearance before, back in 2019, but at that point, it was a Custom 1964 model, with a different livery on it.
On both occasions though, Mattel used the same hauler: the Ford C-800, a COE model that was built in the late '40s and early '50s. The 39th item on the Team Transport timeline is the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG. This casting was first made available last year, as part of the Deutschland Design Car Culture set.
That item was a replica of the famous "Red Pig" AMG race car, and the one we're looking at today is a recolor of that same vehicle. The classic AMG can be easily stored inside its matching white and yellow Fleet Flyer, one of the popular Team Transport haulers for the past few years.
Last but not least, we get a glimpse of the HKS Nissan S15 and its Aero Lift hauler. The popular Japanese model was first introduced in the Hot Wheels line-up in 2018, as part of the Forza Motorsport series, and is now at its sixth iteration.
Right now, you can get a Factory Sealed Case of 4 items for $76.95, although delivery is scheduled for early May, at least in some parts of the world.