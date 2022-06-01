Abandoned Farm Is Packed With Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

Seen one too many U.S. junkyards recently? Well, this one's a bit different. Because it's not your average abandoned property littered with old, derelict cars. Yes, rusty American classics on a farm isn't big news, but this property is on British soil. And that's something you don't see every day.
What's the story with this seemingly abandoned field that's home to tens of old U.S.-made cars, trucks, and vans? Well, that's a question I cannot answer. All I have is this walkthrough by YouTube's "Jerry Explores," which doesn't provide any background on the old farm.
But even so, it's a spectacular place compared to other similar properties in Great Britain. Because while most of them are packed with mundane European cars from the 1980s and 1990s, this farm is loaded with Detroit-made vehicles you rarely see in this part of the world.
And whoever owns this place is clearly a big fan of Mopars, because he parked quite a few Dodge pickup trucks and vans on the old farm. If you're a fan of Dodge D Series haulers, you'll definitely enjoy this video.
But that's not all. I also spotted a couple of Jeeps, including an old CJ buried deep in the bushes, and what appears to be a sixth-generation Ford Ranchero. Speaking of Fords, there's also a 1960s Galaxie spending its retirement years in this field.
There's no shortage of GM cars either, even though they're not as spectacular as their Mopar and Ford counterparts. You will see, however, a third-gen Chevrolet Camaro and a Monza with a big hood scoop, a 1960s Oldsmobile Cutlass, and a pair of Buicks from the 1980s.
While none of these cars are extremely rare, the stash includes a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, a muscle car you need a lot of luck to see in the metal outside the U.S. Unfortunately, the coupe is in really bad shape. And that's a shame because it still has traces of Plum Crazy paint. You'll see it at the 13:40-minute mark.
All told, this place is a rather exotic junkyard, one that I'd definitely love to know more about. So if you have any info on this place, make sure you drop a line in the comments section below.
But even so, it's a spectacular place compared to other similar properties in Great Britain. Because while most of them are packed with mundane European cars from the 1980s and 1990s, this farm is loaded with Detroit-made vehicles you rarely see in this part of the world.
And whoever owns this place is clearly a big fan of Mopars, because he parked quite a few Dodge pickup trucks and vans on the old farm. If you're a fan of Dodge D Series haulers, you'll definitely enjoy this video.
But that's not all. I also spotted a couple of Jeeps, including an old CJ buried deep in the bushes, and what appears to be a sixth-generation Ford Ranchero. Speaking of Fords, there's also a 1960s Galaxie spending its retirement years in this field.
There's no shortage of GM cars either, even though they're not as spectacular as their Mopar and Ford counterparts. You will see, however, a third-gen Chevrolet Camaro and a Monza with a big hood scoop, a 1960s Oldsmobile Cutlass, and a pair of Buicks from the 1980s.
While none of these cars are extremely rare, the stash includes a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, a muscle car you need a lot of luck to see in the metal outside the U.S. Unfortunately, the coupe is in really bad shape. And that's a shame because it still has traces of Plum Crazy paint. You'll see it at the 13:40-minute mark.
All told, this place is a rather exotic junkyard, one that I'd definitely love to know more about. So if you have any info on this place, make sure you drop a line in the comments section below.