Massive Junkyard Is Loaded With Ruined Muscle Cars and Impalas, All for Sale

It may seem hard to believe that a car that was someone's pride and joy at some point is an unwanted pile of metal some decades later, but that's exactly what a junkyard will tell you about old vehicles.
And if that's not sad enough, many of the cars that are usually found in junkyards are wrecked beyond repair. This Nebraska yard is packed with such vehicles that will never be more than parts donors, but unlike other junkyards, it includes an impressive amount of muscle cars.
Granted, you won't find any rare Shelby Mustangs and COPO Camaros in here, but the owner clearly has a thing for Detroit cars built in the 1960s and 1970s. That's the era that gave us a massive selection of high-performance big-block V8 cars.
If you're restoring a Chevy with an Impala, Chevelle, or El Camino badge, chances are you'll find everything you need here. Yes, most of these cars have already been sourced for parts, but there's still plenty to go around. Granted, there's nothing much left of the third-generation Corvettes, but there are plenty of second-gen Camaros to strip.
Naturally, the place is also packed with Chevrolet Impalas. These are far from rare, but I spotted a few interesting models from the 1960s, including many desirable two-door hardtops.
Of course, no junkyard is complete without at least a dozen Tri-Fives Chevys. These aren't exactly special with no two-door Sport Coupe versions in sight, there's a really cool 1957 four-door that still has traces of its original Coral (pink) paint.
The list of GM classics abandoned here grows even larger with loads of Olsmobiles and Pontiacs, including a hard-to-find Starfire, but the field is also home to a few Fords, especially Galaxie 500s, and a couple of Mercury Cougars.
Every single car "parked" here is for sale, but YouTube's "IowaClassicCars" doesn't provide info on the junkyard's location. That's because he doesn't want people to show up over there uninvited. He will, however, put interested buyers in contact with the owner. All you need to do is drop him a line in the e-mail listed in the video's description.
Not restoring a classic right now? Well, it's still an interesting tour that proves cars don't need to be shiny to look cool. Yup, as much as I hate to see hundreds of classics rotting away in a field, I'm a sucker for weather-induced patina.
