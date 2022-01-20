1963 Ford Galaxie Country Sedan Restomod Packs 460ci V8 Underneath Bubble Hood

The second-generation Ford Galaxie underwent major changes between model years, with 1960 and 1961 cars looking very different from 1963 versions such as this one. Before you say anything, there’s no typo in the title. Country Sedan is what Ford used to call its Station Wagons.
Now, if you happen to be a fan of this body style, as well as restomods in general, then feast your eyes on this heavily refurbished Galaxy Country Sedan model, currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer.
You can tell right away there’s something very special going on here. Visually, the vehicle comes with a fiberglass bubble hood, bumpers and front fenders, plus shaved door handles, a blacked-out grille, window surrounds and other pieces of trim. It also has clear turn signals and electric door poppers for the front doors.
The American Racing Salt Flat Special wheels measure 16-inches in diameter and are wrapped in 215/60 BFGoodrich Traction T/A rubber up front and 255/55 General Grabber UHP rubber at the rear. We should also note the lowered suspension and Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes.
Moving on to the interior, we can see that both the front bucket seats and the rear bench have been reupholstered in black vinyl to go with the matching dashboard and door panels. The cabin also comes with a one-piece headliner, Blaupunkt AM/FM/CD Stereo, cup holders for the center console, sun visors, custom floor mats and a trio of VDO gauges, all mounted below the center of the dash.
The replacement 460ci V8 engine should be capable of great things, although unfortunately, the seller doesn’t provide a dyno figure. The power unit does, however, come with a Holley four-barrel carburetor, 429 cylinder heads, Ford Racing script valve covers, aluminum radiator (with an electric fan), plus a few other mods like the custom dual exhaust system.
However much power it’s got, everything is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a three-speed automatic gearbox.
You can tell right away there’s something very special going on here. Visually, the vehicle comes with a fiberglass bubble hood, bumpers and front fenders, plus shaved door handles, a blacked-out grille, window surrounds and other pieces of trim. It also has clear turn signals and electric door poppers for the front doors.
The American Racing Salt Flat Special wheels measure 16-inches in diameter and are wrapped in 215/60 BFGoodrich Traction T/A rubber up front and 255/55 General Grabber UHP rubber at the rear. We should also note the lowered suspension and Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes.
Moving on to the interior, we can see that both the front bucket seats and the rear bench have been reupholstered in black vinyl to go with the matching dashboard and door panels. The cabin also comes with a one-piece headliner, Blaupunkt AM/FM/CD Stereo, cup holders for the center console, sun visors, custom floor mats and a trio of VDO gauges, all mounted below the center of the dash.
The replacement 460ci V8 engine should be capable of great things, although unfortunately, the seller doesn’t provide a dyno figure. The power unit does, however, come with a Holley four-barrel carburetor, 429 cylinder heads, Ford Racing script valve covers, aluminum radiator (with an electric fan), plus a few other mods like the custom dual exhaust system.
However much power it’s got, everything is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a three-speed automatic gearbox.