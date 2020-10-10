4 Virtual 2021 Ford Bronco Sport RTR Gives More Stance to “Ready to Rock” Tagline

1966 Ford Galaxie Barn Find Is a Solid Classic with an Amateur Paint Job

The ’66 Ford Galaxie is part of the third-generation series, which brought quite a makeover to the model available in four different body styles, namely 2-door hardtop and convertible and 4-door hardtop and sedan. 25 photos



If you liked the vertically stacked headlights, you can check them out in detail on this barn find model that someone is now selling on



According to the listing, the



The body looks good, but the seller does admit that it’s “still an amateur quality paint job,” so if you want to fully restore the car and bring it back to like-new condition, this is the place to start.



“The door jambs need to be freshened up and detailed and new weather stripping would be a great idea. The vinyl top is over 20 years old but looks new because it was never in the weather,” the seller says.



The car is otherwise solid, with some rot holes here and there on the underside, while the interior looks clean and in pretty good condition.



As for the engine, it’s powered by the original 289ci (4.7-liter), and after a few fixes, it started right up. However, additional tweaks are needed before you can take it home on its wheels.



