This 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 Road Racer Is Looking for a New Home

Named after the estate where the founder of the Ford Motor Company used to live, the Fairlane replaced the Crestline range for the 1955 model year. Come 1962 for the fourth generation, the Fairlane downgraded to the intermediate segment to fit between the Falcon and the Galaxie. 24 photos



The Fairlane 500 Club Sedan we’re covering today doesn’t have the rarity of that strip-slaying machine, but it can surely handle its own in the corners due to a plethora of modifications. Originally specified with the smallest Challenger V8 available, chassis number 2R41L131205 was manufactured in 1962, at the San Jose assembly plant in what is now the town of Milpitas.



Some 13 years ago, the car had its anemic powerplant removed in favor of a



The 22-gallon fuel cell out back paints a clear picture about this car’s tracking capabilities, along with the Currie 9.0-inch rear end complemented by a helical-gear Detroit Truetrac limited-slip differential with 3.75 gears. Long-tube headers and a stainless-steel exhaust system with an X-pipe help the pushrod V8 breathe out, and the powerplant’s resources are channeled to the rear axle by one of the best trannies in the biz, a Tremec T-5.



In addition to providing a highway-friendly overdrive compared to earlier four- and three-speed sticks, this manual gearbox is gifted with a deep first-gear ratio for better acceleration. Introduced in the early 1980s, the T-5 can easily take 300 pound-feet (408 Nm) of torque right out of the box.



Repainted in blue with a gold roof and side decals, this go-faster machine is riding on American Racing 15-inch wheels and Avon tires. Further upgraded with the steering box of a 1965 Ford Fairlane and a 1.0-inch sway bar up front, this build relies on four-piston disc brakes and 11-inch drums for stopping power. The stripped-out cabin suits the character of the vehicle like a hand in glove. Safecraft five-point harnesses, Recaro bucket seats, a fire-suppression system, and an ignition cut-off are featured.



The quick-release steering wheel frames Stewart-Warner instruments that include a six-digit odometer that shows approximately 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) although true mileage is unknown. Listed on



Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean California title in the seller's name, this one-off road racer is currently sitting on a high bid of $15,000 with five days left to go.

