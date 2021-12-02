Ford Recalls Certain 2022 Super Duty Trucks for Airbag Cover That May Break Apart

The Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991 went into effect in 1998 for MY 1999, requiring all cars and light pickups have airbags on both sides of the front seat. Even though suppliers had plenty of time to perfect their craft, airbags can still pose huge safety risks.
Manufactured by Joyson Safety Systems, the corporation born from Key Safety Systems after the acquisition of Takata, the airbag covers on certain pickups did not pass all material testing requirements. Ford explains to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that Joyson had changed the resin material of the cover due to ceased production of the previous resin, therefore failing the aforementioned testing requirements.
“It can’t be that bad, can it?” As it’s often the case with such vital components, it most certainly is bad. Engineering analysis revealed the new resin had insufficient tensile strength, which is why it’s not capable of withstanding forces during high-mileage life cycle testing, causing the retention tabs to break. Airbag cover fragmentation may lead to sharp fragments being projected toward the occupant, which is a safety risk.
Based on the attached report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a grand total of five – yes, only five – pickups are called back. The culprits are F-250 and F-350 workhorses produced for the 2022 model year at the Kentucky Truck Plant that employs circa 9,000 people.
Ford isn’t aware of any field reports or warranty claims over this problem. Customers will be notified on January 17th by first-class mail, and the remedy component is manufactured with a different resin. Ford is excluding reimbursement for the free repair because the warranty program covers the heavy-duty pickups for three years or 60,000 miles (96,561 kilometers).
In the meantime, customers who aren’t sure if their workhorses are called back are recommended to run the VIN on the federal agency’s website.
“It can’t be that bad, can it?” As it’s often the case with such vital components, it most certainly is bad. Engineering analysis revealed the new resin had insufficient tensile strength, which is why it’s not capable of withstanding forces during high-mileage life cycle testing, causing the retention tabs to break. Airbag cover fragmentation may lead to sharp fragments being projected toward the occupant, which is a safety risk.
Based on the attached report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a grand total of five – yes, only five – pickups are called back. The culprits are F-250 and F-350 workhorses produced for the 2022 model year at the Kentucky Truck Plant that employs circa 9,000 people.
Ford isn’t aware of any field reports or warranty claims over this problem. Customers will be notified on January 17th by first-class mail, and the remedy component is manufactured with a different resin. Ford is excluding reimbursement for the free repair because the warranty program covers the heavy-duty pickups for three years or 60,000 miles (96,561 kilometers).
In the meantime, customers who aren’t sure if their workhorses are called back are recommended to run the VIN on the federal agency’s website.