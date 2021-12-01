Heritage Rocks Mobile Living for No More Than $100K – Three-Bedroom Tiny House

1965 Ford Mustang Found in a Barn with Windows Down, Critters Lived Inside for 35 Years

The Mustang has become more than just a car. It’s an iconic model with a well-deserved place in automotive history books, and unsurprisingly, collectors out there are ready to spend a small fortune just to have a fine original example parked in their garage. 24 photos



The base engine was no longer the 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower developing 105 horsepower, as the American carmaker debuted a new six-cylinder unit in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) rated at 120 horsepower. It was still an economical choice for anyone who wanted the magic of a Mustang, though, on the other hand, it’s currently one of the engines that many people are avoiding these days for obvious reasons.



The V8 lineup, however, also received a series of tweaks. The 260 (4.7-liter) Windsor was gone, with Ford now going for a 289 (4.7-liter) with either a 2-barrel or a 4-barrel carburetor. The output, in this case, was increased to 200 and 225 horsepower, respectively.



The Mustang that we have here is one of those 1965 examples that were born with a 289 4-barrel under the hood, though such information makes little sense today. This is because the engine and the transmission are no longer there, so whoever ends up buying the car can either search for a correct unit or go for a restomod and install any other V8 under the hood.



As you can easily figure out with a few clicks in the photo gallery, the Mustang is far from a mint condition. And it makes total sense.



The seller says the car spent all these years with the windows down, and in plain English, this means the interior comes in a rather rough condition. The best way to go is to just give this Mustang a thorough wash and only then determine just how much needs to be fixed.



The owner, however, has more concerning tidbits. The Mustang served as a home for critters for no less than 35 years, so while the interior is 100 percent complete, it obviously requires intensive work to return to a good condition.



The Mustang adventure started 57 years ago with the 1964 1/2 model, and for the model year 1965, Ford introduced a series of changes to better prepare its car for a successful future.

